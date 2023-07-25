Rewilding project awarded £100k to expand

European bison were introduced in the Blean woods last year

A Kent rewilding project will expand after being awarded £100,000.

Kent Wildlife Trust will use the money from the charity Rewilding Britain to connect woodland in the Blean, an area home to bison that were introduced last summer.

The fund will support 8,300 hectares of rewilding, connecting woodland currently fragmented by agriculture and urban development.

"This exciting project is working at nature’s scale," said Sara King from Rewilding Britain.

It will allow "nature and natural processes to take the lead, while engaging with the local community and providing economic benefits through ecotourism," Ms King added.

The project hopes to one day expand across the South East, connecting the Blean with the Kent Downs and the High Weald.

