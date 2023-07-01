Rewilding your garden could be bad for the planet, says RHS

Jo Thompson pictured at the RHS Wildlife Garden at Hampton Court Flower Show - Oliver Dixon

Rewilding your garden could be bad for the planet, the Royal Horticultural Society has said.

A garden that is just left to ‘rewild’ may revert to scrub or be dominated by a single species, which may be worse for biodiversity, the RHS told the Telegraph.

A space dominated by a single species may also suck up less carbon than a well-managed garden, it said.

“The term ‘rewilding’ means different things to different people but the RHS believes the greater the diversity of plants both cultivated and wild you have in your garden, the better the overall impact for climate resilience, wildlife, the wider environment, and people,” Alistair Griffiths, RHS director of science and collections, said.

“With the climate and biodiversity crisis we support planet-friendly gardening practices that works with both cultivated and wild nature for the benefit of plants, people and the planet.”

The comments come ahead of the RHS Hampton Court Flower Show on Monday, which will showcase a garden inspired by reclaiming forgotten urban spaces such as an abandoned railway track.

Machinery taken from reclamation yards has been used alongside reclaimed cobbles and bricks, with a mix of native plants such as tall natives such as hawthorn and ornamental Angelica.

The garden’s designer Jo Thompson told the Telegraph that the idea was “ the opposite of rewilding.”

“You’re taking the wild space, and by the very nature - the act - of gardening, you’re creating a space for people and wildlife,” she said.

She added that rewilding had been “misunderstood”, amid a wider debate about its role in gardening . A third of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May included weeds, a year after a rewilded landscape won top prize at the event.

“A lot of people think you can just shut the gate and leave the garden to do its own thing.

“In which case it will just get taken over by brambles and bindweed and Japanese knotweed, certainly in the city,” she said. “Then the garden isn’t biodiverse; you’ve got one or two species taking over, which is the opposite of what we’re all trying to do in creating gardens that have good habitats for wildlife.”

Her comments come after both Monty Don and Alan Titchmarsh criticised an entirely hands-off approach to gardening.

Don dismissed the notion that a rewilded garden was “somehow worthier and more moral” than a carefully maintained space, labelling it “puritanical nonsense”.

“If you want a truly wild garden then simply walk away,” he wrote in Gardeners’ World. “The result might be beautiful and richly satisfying as well as very good for wildlife of all kinds, but it will not be a garden.”

Monty Don labelled rewilding 'puritanical nonsense' - Gardeners' World

Meanwhile Titchmarsh said the current trend for rewilding had left people “brainwashed” that gardens only exist for “birds, bees and other forms of life”

Ms Thompson, who has won several Gold medals at Chelsea Flower Show, said the debate around rewilding had become too polarised.

“It’s a term that’s probably slightly lost its way,” she said.

“Maybe you just don’t call that gardening then call it something else,” she added. “If you have a patch of land that you don’t want to intervene in, that’s fine, but just don’t call it a garden.

“Think of another word for it.”

