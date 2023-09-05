Reward savers and boost the economy with ‘Great British Isa’, says top fund manager

Mike O’Shea, chief executive of Premier Miton Investors, has said policymakers should create a new Isa with a more generous annual allowance - LinkedIn

A leading City fund manager has called for the creation of a “Great British Isa” to encourage savers to invest and boost the economy.

Mike O’Shea, chief executive of Premier Miton Investors, has said policymakers should create a new Isa with a more generous annual allowance of £25,000, £5,000 more than the current allowance, which can only be invested in UK stocks.

He said such a move would increase the incentive for savers to invest their cash in stock markets, in theory boosting their returns in the long run and also increasing the flow of capital into British businesses

He added: "This proposal would follow a similar legal and regulatory structure to existing Isa products, and could be readily available at all fund supermarkets, with limited regulatory change required.

"If the UK government is to grant savers a tax-free vehicle to invest in the UK, we should surely also encourage UK savers to consider investing those savings in the British businesses powering domestic growth."

It comes after The Telegraph last week revealed that savers will be pushed to invest in stocks and shares under a shake-up of the Isa regime being considered by the Treasury.

Isas allow savers to put away up to £20,000 in a year without having to pay any tax on interest or returns. Savers can choose to invest in funds or stocks or receive a simple savings rate from a provider.

Ministers are understood to be weighing Isa simplification owing to concerns not enough savers are investing their money in stocks and shares, with figures from the financial regulator suggesting just 10pc of Isa savers hold money in the stock market, with most preferring cash.

It also comes amid fears that London is falling behind rival financial centres, with high-growth companies fleeing the UK to list abroad.

Mr O'Shea said a "Great British Isa" could ensure that companies have access to the capital they need to encourage them to scale up and list in the UK, estimating that more than £200bn could be raised for listed British businesses over a five year period.

‘With a Great British Isa, we can deliver UK capital for UK companies’

by Mike O’Shea

Last week, The Telegraph reported ministers are enthusiastic about simplifying Isas and want to encourage savers to invest more in stocks and shares. We wholeheartedly agree. But while we’re at it, why don’t we make sure British businesses are the primary beneficiaries of these reforms, and have the investment that they need to power growth here in the UK?

We have a simple proposal – a small change to Isa rules which could result in more than £40bn of UK savers’ money being invested in the stocks and shares of UK companies every year.

The UK’s future as a place to do business has been much debated over recent years, but the slow march toward a moribund capital market has continued regardless. We support the Government’s Edinburgh Reforms, with their focus on making the UK a technology and life sciences leader through early-stage investment in private, unlisted startups across tech, innovation and science.

But focusing on this approach, at the expense of addressing the issues within public markets, is problematic as it will limit exit strategies for these UK companies. This will result in companies choosing to list abroad as they move into the next, more profitable, phase of growth. Thus, reducing the value creation opportunities for UK investors.

Fundamentally, ensuring companies have access to the capital they need will encourage them to scale up and list here in the UK. This will mean that companies’ headquarters, and all the associated high-paying roles, tax receipts and international prestige, remain here in the UK.

Recent examples of high-growth, homegrown companies listing abroad – such as Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of Paddy Power and Betfair which recently announced it was seeking an additional listing in New York, and semiconductor designer Arm Holdings which is now looking to the Nasdaq for an IPO – have drawn the attention of politicians and raised questions amongst regulators around the attractiveness of UK capital markets.

Creating a more liquid market could drive down the cost of capital. This in turn could support improved company valuations which is a key consideration for why many home-grown companies choose to list in New York. It will also help to defend the UK’s best companies from being taken over by overseas buyers who tend to hunt in the UK for bargains.

So, with so much at stake, what can we do?

At Premier Miton Investors, we think more British savings should be going into British companies. Our proposal, a Great British Isa, would sit alongside other existing Isas, and funnel retail investor savings into listed UK equities.

We call on policymakers to add a further £5,000 to the annual Isa allowance, for investment exclusively into such an account. This should be on top of the current £20,000 annual allowance. This proposal would follow a similar legal and regulatory structure to existing Isas and could be readily available at all fund supermarkets, with limited regulatory change required.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority, some 8.4 million people who have £10,000 or more of investable assets hold the majority or all of it in cash. While this involves some basic assumptions that we should avoid over emphasising, if we worked on the basis that these 8.4 million people invested the maximum £5,000 in a new Great British Isa, £42bn could be raised for listed British businesses in the first year alone – drastically cutting their cost of capital. If this was repeated over five years, British businesses could benefit to the tune of £210 billion.

This would be a major step towards supporting a robust UK equities market, which is critical and necessary for a healthy economy, driving skilled job creation and additional productivity. It would also justify higher wages and a higher UK tax take for the Government to pay for social goods like schools, hospitals, defence and retirement, crucially, without tax increases.

If the UK government is to grant savers a tax-free vehicle to invest in the UK, we should surely also encourage UK savers to consider investing those savings in the British businesses powering domestic growth.

With such significant economic headwinds facing the UK, we think UK companies need our help, and supporting them to scale up and grow will support them but also benefit our communities. We know the Government recognises this and these proposals would hopefully build on the extensive proposals outlined in the Chancellor’s Mansion House speech earlier this summer.

Such a savings account would fully unlock the potential of the City, to not only scale up smaller private companies, but to provide those same companies an attractive listing environment to stay and grow here in the UK. With cross-party political will, we can deepen the capital liquidity on offer to British businesses and make the UK listing regime the global capital of capital.

Mike O’Shea is chief executive at Premier Miton Investors