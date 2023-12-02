Reward offered for information in case of KC man found dead 3 years after he disappeared

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing of Skylar Ware, a Kansas City man whose body was found in April nearly three years after he disappeared.

Ware was 25 years old when he was reported missing. He was last known to be alive May 10, 2020, in the Blue Springs area, according to police.

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers, which takes anonymous tips from the community to help solve crimes, is offering the $2,000 cash reward as authorities have yet to discover where Ware was killed. The organization is seeking greater public awareness about the case, KCPD Det. Christina Ludwig, director of the program, said in an emailed statement Friday.

In late April, a mushroom hunter came across human remains on private property in Pattonsburg, Missouri, which is in Daviess County, about 74 miles northeast of Kansas City. The remains were confirmed as Ware’s in August, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

In November 2020, Ware’s mother, Saundra Sheppard, told The Star that she had last heard from Ware after he left a message wishing her well on Mother’s Day.

At the time, Sheppard said she feared Ware was in danger and that he was not taking his medication as prescribed.

The case is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime Stoppers was asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, visit the organization’s website or download its app.