Reward offered for fatal hit-and-run in Northridge

Los Angeles police announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information that might help identify a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday evening in Northridge.

The victim — a man in his 30s who has not been identified — was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by the driver of a dark-colored BMW sedan around 5:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

While traveling eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard, the driver began to make a left turn onto Yolanda Avenue, then collided with the motorcyclist, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The LAPD said in a statement that the driver "failed to stop, identify themselves, or attempt to render aid to the motorcyclist who sustained fatal injuries."

The reward for any information about the driver is available through the city-administered Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD's Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8035 or (818) 644-8114.

Anonymous tips can be directed to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org .

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.