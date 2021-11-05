ReWalk Robotics to Hold its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on November 11, 2021
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that management will hold its third quarter 2021 earnings call Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern time.
To access the conference call please dial the following:
Toll free (U.S.)
(844) 423-9889
International (U.S)
(716) 247-5804
Germany
08 00 18 15 287
Israel
18 09 31 53 62
Access Code
4692387
Webcast (live and replay)
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h495e8p4
The archived webcast will be available via the following link
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h495e8p4 or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com.
About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.
ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States.
Investor Contact:
Ori Gon
Chief Financial Officer
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +972-4-9590123
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com