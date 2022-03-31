Revolving Mind Events Announces Second Beyond The Game Event in 2022

Revolving Mind Events Announces Second Beyond The Game Event in 2022

Dallas, Texas, United States, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an overwhelming response from businesses and athletes, Revolving Mind will be hosting a second Beyond The Game event at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Brickell in Miami, FL.

In February 2022, Revolving Mind Events (RME) announced their first Beyond The Game Networking Retreat for Las Vegas in July. With an overwhelming response of businesses and athletes wanting to attend the event, RME has now set a date and location for the second event in Miami, FL from May 20-22. The second event will be similar to the layout for the Vegas event with 15-20 professional athletes and 8-10 businesses to coming together to network, teach, and learn about opportunities that athletes have now and after their playing days.

Revolving Mind Media Beyond The Game Retreats bring together a wide range of professional athletes who are seeking to learn more about the business world. These destination retreats are packed with product presentations, one-on-one activities, and group dinners with premier entertainment.

“We have always been confident in this event and knew there would be an incredible amount of interest from both athletes and businesses,” stated Aaron Zack, Co-founder of Revolving Mind Events. “Our team has a passion for making sure that athletes are prepared after their playing days are over. This opportunity is setting them up to be professionals on and off the field.”

  • Scholly – The #1 app for winning scholarships and crushing student debt— has helped over 2.5MM student subscribers win $100 million dollars since 2015. Scholly helps students, graduates, and young professionals access resources and solutions that help them achieve their financial and professional goals. To learn more about Scholly, visit us at myscholly.com.


  • Wilkinson Wealth Management - Wilkinson Wealth Management, LLC is a full-service investment planning and wealth management firm based out of Charlottesville, VA. We center our business around providing personalized, comprehensive guidance for our clients that is motivated by care and compassion for them, their families, and their businesses. Through a detailed process of analysis, research, and goals development, we create and implement short- and long-term plans built around a client’s financial aspirations. Our competent, qualified team holds an array of certifications, specialties, and industry experience. There are advisors with CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and Chartered Financial Analyst™ (CFA®) designations, as well as trust and estate administration experience and specialty designations such as the Certified Divorce Analyst (CDFA) and Certified Retirement Plan Specialist (CRPS). And our firm’s extensive knowledge allows us to effectively address the unique needs and concerns of our high-net-worth clients with professionalism and discretion.


  • McKee & Associates - We help people transition from employment to business ownership by matching them with a franchise opportunity that allows them to achieve their lifestyle goals as well as their income goals. We are interested in meeting people who want to own their own business but don’t really know how to go about looking.

We have extensive experience with and understand the complex franchising issues of both the franchisor and franchisee. We understand the need to combine significant business knowledge of the ever-changing franchise landscape with thorough knowledge of how quality franchise organizations are run and what they look for in ideal partners. We seek to introduce our clients to the best franchise companies. We have the flexibility to operate across a wide variety of fields and include franchised companies in industries such as property services, personal services, food/restaurants, manufacturers, real estate, auto, senior care, fitness, and many many others – 40 industries in all.

  • Field Financial Strategies - Field Financial Strategies, LLC is the EXCLUSIVE INSURANCE ATTENDEE and is a boutique firm planning practice with an overarching desire to help empower friends and clients to live life to its fullest, without worry about finances. Our objective is to build a strong lifelong client/adviser relationship, in which we are committed to working toward accomplishing our clients’ goals, and where the clients’ interest is always upheld as the foremost concern. Samuel E. Strum (Sam) specializes in utilizing life insurance and disability income insurance to craft solutions for the needs of both individuals and businesses. Sam is a Qualifying Member of Million Dollar Roundtable (2020), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals that is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance industry. Sam has earned membership in New York Life’s prestigious Executive Council, an annual company recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30.

  • Casoro Group - Casoro Group is a 100% minority-owned, award-winning, and vertically integrated commercial real estate investment firm. Their commitment is to provide Better Homes for Better Lives®. Their custom approach unlocks value and creates attractive, efficient, and income-producing multifamily real estate investments. To date, Casoro Group has conducted more than $1 billion in real estate transactions.


  • GDS Wealth Management - GDS Wealth Management is a financial planning firm located in the Dallas, Texas area. Our clients include business owners, executives, and high net-worth investors. At GDS, we focus on delivering personalized, first-class service directly to you and your family. We provide comprehensive financial planning and investment management and work closely with you to develop a plan that meets your financial needs and goals. Due to our customized approach, Forbes Magazine has rated our founder, Glen Smith, CFP®, as a top 50 advisor in Texas for three consecutive years. In addition, we are a fee-only firm and charge ZERO transaction costs – a distinction that separates us from many other firms. As fiduciaries, we put our clients’ needs above our own by always acting with honesty, competency, and diligence. We also offer complimentary retirement plan reviews and would love to walk you through this process. Contact us today to speak to one of our Certified Financial Planner professionals and learn more about our team and our mission.


  • T+CM360 -

Independent Company

CPA & CFP

NFLPA registered player advisor providing services for current NFL players

Preparation of tax & tax planning

Investment management

Overall financial planning

The second event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Brickell. “Our team is ready to showcase our premier event planning capabilities and production to produce an event that is best in the industry,” stated Nick Marino Jr., Zack’s Co-founder of Revolving Mind Events.

About Revolving Mind

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Revolving Mind (RM) is a media power player that has three areas of focus, Marketing, investments, and Events. The marketing arm is a full-service agency whose clients are split fifty-fifty between brands and professional athletes. In 2019, RM launched its investment entity that backs small and medium-sized businesses. Recently, RM created Revolving Mind Events, an event planning company whose focus is to teach athletes and the people around them about life outside of the game. To learn more, visit RevolvingMind.com.

*Disclaimers

Wilkinson Wealth Management, LLC: Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Wilkinson Wealth Management, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial, Revolving Mind Media, Revolving Mind Events, and Wilkinson Wealth Management, LLC are all separate entities.

GDS: Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

CONTACT: Full Name: Nick Marino Company: Revolving Mind Media Phone Number : (214) 395-4269 Website : www.revolvingmind.com Email : nmarino@revolvingmindmedia.com


