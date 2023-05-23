Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shareholders have lost 38% over 1 year, earnings decline likely the culprit

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) share price is down 38% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 5.6%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 15% in three years. Furthermore, it's down 33% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since Revolve Group has shed US$101m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Revolve Group had to report a 50% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 38% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Revolve Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Revolve Group shareholders took a loss of 38%. In contrast the market gained about 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 5% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Revolve Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Revolve Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

