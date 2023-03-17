RevolutionParts Announces Expanded SaaS Multi-channel Approach

RevolutionParts has released its expanded multi-channel online platform, so auto dealerships can easily upload and sell their parts inventory.

Phoenix, Arizona, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevolutionParts is streamlining parts eCommerce for dealerships to sell automotive parts through their SaaS multi-channel platform to online parts buyers.

This company provides dealerships with a unified platform to list auto parts for sale across multiple online selling channels. Their multi-channel approach offers dealers the opportunity to reduce the time spent completing admin tasks and gives them access to some of the most accurate catalog data in the industry.

The company recently added meaningful upgrades to its platform, reducing friction across the market, including directly printable USPS shipping labels, an Obsolescence reduction tool, expansion into the Canadian market, and Shipping Protection, just to name a few.

“We enable dealerships to reach a larger customer base nationwide, including DIYers who source their own automotive parts. A prospective buyer looking to replace a part on an older vehicle may they may look for it online first,” says Ibrahim Mesbah, CEO of RevolutionParts. “That’s why the multi-channel approach makes buying and selling parts more accessible and gives everyday consumers a modern buying experience and easier access to the parts they need.”

The multi-channel online platform also benefits dealerships by improving efficiencies within the parts department. Using this system, they can now easily upload their entire parts inventory to multiple selling channels, including their dealership website, online marketplaces, and custom web store. This eliminates the process of uploading each item individually. Dealers are also able to streamline order management and fulfillment directly through the platform.

Using this multi-channel approach not only helps dealerships easily sell more parts but also helps individuals looking to buy and source parts. According to RevolutionParts, aging and obsolete parts make up about 30% of the average dealer’s inventory. With the multi-channel platform, dealers can list these obsolete parts online to reach a larger customer base and turn them into an additional source of revenue. They are also able to identify, tag, and create custom pricing for these parts to increase their marketability.

RevolutionParts currently works with over 1,800 dealerships across the U.S. and Canada. They powered more than 3.2 million orders through their platform in 2022, with $600 million in annual sales through their multi-channel platform.



About RevolutionParts

RevolutionParts is an online auto parts e-commerce platform that enables dealerships to streamline shipping, order processing, and tracking of parts. The platform makes additional inventory available to suppliers while improving client marketing strategies and increasing returns.





Media Contact

Name: Mike Rich

Email: mrich@revolutionparts.com







