"Revolutionizing the Fight Against Trafficking in India: Invisible Girl Project’s Bold Strategy To Prevent It and Promote Equality for Girls”

Invisible Girl Project
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / According to a report released by the Indian government in 2018, over 63 million women are "missing" from the population, with 2 million disappearing annually due to abortions, disease, neglect, and human trafficking. The trafficking of women and girls in India is a particularly widespread problem perpetuated by factors such as significant gender imbalance and societal preferences for sons, which lead to demand for girls and women from other regions through deceit or force. This, along with poverty, a lack of education and job opportunities, and inadequate law enforcement, creates an ideal environment for human trafficking to flourish. Invisible Girl Project (IGP) is working to combat trafficking and murder by taking a proactive approach and focusing on prevention.

Through IGP's holistic approach, they are breaking the cycle of discrimination that leads to the tragic practice of female gendercide, which is the systematic killing of girls and women. IGP works "upstream" to prevent murder and trafficking, because IGP has identified female gendercide as a root cause of trafficking in India. There are 37 million more men than women in the culture, according to India's last census in 2011.

Invisible Girl Project, a non-governmental organization (NGO) established over a decade ago by Jill and Brad McElya, during their residence in India, is committed to addressing the widespread issue of female gendercide in the country. Jill, a lawyer, and her husband, were deeply troubled by the societal problems stemming from gender discrimination, such as female infanticide, which was the original primary concern, along with the consequences of female gendercide-human trafficking, and child marriage.

"Our organization aims to prevent the systemic elimination of females, by intervening early on. Our approach is focused on saving lives and preventing girls from being trafficked into child marriage or the sex trade. We are the exclusive international organization that partners with local organizations in India to tackle the issue of female gendercide and prevent trafficking before it occurs, saving vulnerable girls' lives," says Jill McElya,founderr of IGP. In working with its Indian partners, IGP has successfully rescued over 900 girls by preventing them from being killed or trafficked, then providing them with education and training, and creating a sustainable support system for them and their families.

In accordance with Indian government programs such as "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao"--Save the Girl, Educate the Girl, IGP formulated a three-fold strategy consisting of RICE (Rescue, Intervention, Care, and Empowerment), Teaching and Transforming, and Raising Global Awareness. RICE involves collaborating with Indian community-based organizations to identify potential cases of female infanticide or child trafficking. IGP's partners identify girls who are being discriminated against and intervene by providing support to the parents and the girls, ensuring they can continue to live safely with their families or are placed in safe homes for girls. IGP works closely with government agencies to rescue these girls and ensure they are protected by the existing laws. These girls are then given the care, education, and support they need to empower themselves and become role models for other girls in similar situations. The ultimate goal of RICE is to help these young women become change agents in their communities and end the prevalence of female gendercide.

Invisible Girl Project, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Press release picture
Invisible Girl Project, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Press release picture

Credit: Invisible Girl Project

The second prong of IGP's strategy is the "Teach & Transform" program, which focuses on educating key members of the community, such as police officers, healthcare workers and school teachers, on the factors that contribute to female gendercide, its underlying causes, and the laws in place to prevent it and protect girls. IGP has developed a core curriculum that equips individuals to take proactive measures to reduce the occurrence of female gendercide. IGP will scale its Teaching and Transforming program to new locations in India in 2023.

As we look at the devastating reality of female gendercide in India, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and hopeless. But we must remember that every single life lost to this tragedy is a precious and irreplaceable human being. "IGP does everything in our power to put an end to this senseless violence and discrimination. We work tirelessly to empower girls and women, to ensure that they have the same opportunities as their male counterparts, and to create a society where every life is valued and respected. We may not be able to bring back the lives that have been lost, but we can honor their memory by fighting for a better future for all girls and women in India. We believe if we are able to break the cycle of discrimination, trafficking, and violence, India will be a country where every girl is given the chance to live a life filled with hope, opportunity, and dignity."

Invisible Girl Project, which holds consultative status with the United Nations, is determined to bring an end to the discrimination against girls and women and the associated societal issues, in India. IGP will present at the upcoming UN Commission on the Status of Women in March, in New York City.

About IGP:

Invisible Girl Project is an NGO that is committed to rescuing girls in India from the danger of female gendercide, advocating for their healing, and empowering them through education. For more information, visit: www.invisiblegirlproject.org

Media contact: Jill McElya
Email: jill@invisiblegirlproject.org

SOURCE: Invisible Girl Project



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736534/Revolutionizing-the-Fight-Against-Trafficking-in-India-Invisible-Girl-Projects-Bold-Strategy-To-Prevent-It-and-Promote-Equality-for-Girls

