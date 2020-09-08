Revolutionising audio for the next generation

It's 2020, and the value of clear communication and good audio has never been more apparent. The world, as we know it has changed, and so has our style of working. More people are working remotely today than ever before. This can mean more opportunity to succeed if the channels of communication work efficiently.

As we work from home or remote locations and collaborate with colleagues worldwide, clarity of sound in any environment becomes the key to doing better business. Think about your last team conference call. Was every piece of the conversation crystal clear, or were your colleague's voices inaudible or garbled at times? "WHAT?" has indeed become the most expensive word today with miscommunication leading to critical errors that could have been avoided with clear communication.

In 2020, EPOS conducted global research across the US, UK, France, Germany & APAC (Hong Kong & Singapore). This survey helps clients draw insights to banish bad audio, amplify productivity, and put "What?" entirely out of business. The study took a more in-depth look at what audio is like in modern workspaces and came up with several important observations. For instance, did you know that the average audio solution end-user loses 29 minutes per week simply because of poor sound quality?

People in all kinds of organisations mishear each other every day, and bad audio is to blame. Intrusive audio in open-plan offices and call centres make it easy to understand how a whopping 50% of respondents cited sound disruption due to colleagues who were too loud.

The challenges don't stop there. Working remotely is on the rise, and the definition of 'workplace' has changed dramatically. We've gone from the conventional idea of office to almost anywhere you stop to answer a call, type out an email or get on a conference call. Working out of your home or noisy public spaces like coffee shops and airports are now more common than ever.

in article image More

But here are some more shocking numbers:

-  >95% of today's workforce say their concentration and efficiency take a hit due to sonic setbacks. -  >69% spend extra time at work simply because of terrible sound quality. -  >87% of end-users say they have experienced at least one or more pain points while working today. These include >background noise (42%), repeating themselves (34%) and >asking someone else to repeat themselves (34%) among numerous others.

Added up over time, this can be a colossal loss of valuable time and money besides adding to even your best employees' frustration and dissatisfaction levels. Lousy audio makes us miss critical instructions from our customers as well. Understandably, this can do more damage to your brand and bottom line than you think. The study backs up this premise showing that a fifth of end-users end up with dissatisfied clients simply because they struggled to hear the conversation.

Poor quality audio is expensive. Yet, with EPOS on your team, communicating and collaborating efficiently is a no-brainer. What you get is equipment that delivers seamless sound so that every detail comes through. Copenhagen-based audio company EPOS is here with high-end audio solutions that are designed to help us succeed. EPOS was born from the demerger of Sennheiser Communications, a joint venture between electro-acoustic specialist, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and the hearing healthcare company, Demant A/S. It builds on the duality of past and future, pairing founded knowledge with forward-thinking technology to create innovations that work. With a wide range of products and services, they cover the gamut from wireless gaming headsets that stayed juiced up and raring to go for up to 100 hours to efficient enterprise solutions that level up office communications every day.

in article image 2 More

Story continues