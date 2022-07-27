A ‘revolutionary moment’ for Gamecocks basketball: English, Boston react to GG news

Standing on the court at Cardinal Newman High for his Alex English Basketball Skills Camp on Tuesday afternoon, a smiling 68-year-old English can’t help but flash back to his teenage years.

He remembers the hubbub around town leading up to his final days at Dreher High in 1972 and the start of what become one of the most decorated careers in South Carolina men’s basketball history. He remembers because he’s seeing it all happen again — with G.G. Jackson.

First-year USC coach Lamont Paris and his staff reeled in the five-star Jackson over the weekend, officially signing him Monday as part of the 2022-23 class. Jackson is the highest-ranked signing in program history and is likely to go in the first round of next year’s NBA Draft.

An NBA Hall of Famer and a member of USC’s board of trustees, English said he’s talked with Jackson about how much playing for his hometown meant to him.

“When Frank Martin was here I got an opportunity to speak with G.G. and told him how important it was that he comes to this university,” English said. “And (I told him) how my my stint here at the university — how important it was to my career as an NBA player but also how important it was for me as a human being.

“Being in my hometown and coming back to my hometown and letting my fans, my family, everybody get an opportunity to see me play and then to excel, I told him, ‘You come here and you do well, you know the world’s the limit.’ ”

English used words like “monumental” and “revolutionary” when describing the signing of Jackson and what it could mean for USC men’s basketball. Without question the signing has created a stir and some excitement for Paris and his staff — although it remains to be seen whether the phenom Jackson can uplift a makeshift roster.

English likes what he’s seen so far, however.

“I’m excited. I was at one of coach Paris’ practices, and I like what he’s doing,” English said. “I think he’s a fresh new face, a fresh start for these players. And I think the fans, the city, the Gamecock fans are gonna love him and having G.G. come here to start this era off.”

Jackson’s signing with the Gamecocks has sparked national conversation and revved up the USC community, with football coach Shane Beamer, women’s coach Dawn Staley, quarterback Spencer Rattler and others expressing excitement on social media. Aliyah Boston, star of the women’s team and the likely No. 1 pick in the next WNBA Draft, appeared at English’s camp Tuesday and spoke to the boys and girls about the importance of education, mental health and working hard to reach their goals.

Just like everyone else in Columbia, Boston is energized by the Jackson news, too.

“I was super excited, and I met him a couple of times already,” Boston said. “I actually just saw him today. I’m just excited. I think the men’s team is looking really good. And I’m excited for their year this year.

“I was able to meet his dad as well. And we just talked about how their team’s looking — and watch out.”

Jackson gives the USC men the kind of star talent the women have had with Boston, A’Ja Wilson and others. Whether or not it’s enough to push USC to the postseason, the attention Jackson brings to the program could help Paris and his staff build positive momentum from the start.

“I think it’s a revolutionary moment for Gamecocks basketball, because we’re getting a local player, a native player,” English said. “And I remember when I was in that spot, and how it changed the thinking of a lot of players that came after me. And hopefully, that’s what G.G. coming to USC is going to do for a lot of the local players that we’ve missed out on.

“Columbia’s got great basketball players. And I’m just so excited that we’ve got one of the best in the country coming to our school, and that’s going to inspire a lot of other players to come.”