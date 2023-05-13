Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 25%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. The stock price has risen 6.3% to US$25.87 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Revolution Medicines' nine analysts is for revenues of US$8.6m in 2023, which would reflect a substantial 75% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are supposed to balloon 40% to US$3.41 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11m and losses of US$3.42 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$31.56, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite a downwards adjustment to forecast sales this year. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Revolution Medicines analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$23.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Revolution Medicines' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 85% to the end of 2023. This tops off a historical decline of 17% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 19% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Revolution Medicines to suffer worse than the wider industry.

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Revolution Medicines' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Revolution Medicines going forwards.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Revolution Medicines going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

