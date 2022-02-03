Revolt Token Backs ALYI, WPUR and PJET EV Projects – Hear RVLT CEO On Spotify

Miami, FL, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolt Token Corporation (RVLT) today announced RVLT CEO Henryk Dabrowski can be heard on Spotify in an interview with The Fintech Dialogue:

The Fintech Dialogue With RVLT CEO Henryk DabrowskyiOn Spotify

“In the latest episode of our fintech focused #podcast, we caught up with Henryk Dabrowski CEO of Revolt Token Corporation.

Revolt is an Ethereum-based asset committed to financing the development of a comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the African rideshare market.

Henryk is a veteran who has been around the Mobile Financial Services industry for more than 30 years now.”

Revolt Token as conceived to back the growth of the Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem which now includes Waterpure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR), and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).

Henyrk Dabrowski is a veteran fintech professional who has been around the Mobile Financial Services industry for more than 30 years now.



He has a comprehensive understanding of Fintech platforms that enable financial services and payments schemes.



Mr. Henryk Dabrowski, currently is the CEO at Revolt Token Corporation.



He has been a former Chairman and CEO of Utiba Americas, a leading developer of mobile financial services software solutions. Through his efforts, Utiba did business with big names like Movil, Digicel Group, Tigo, Citibank.



Under his leadership, Utiba reached 66% market share in the Americas in less than 4 years.



Henryk is an active investor as well. Over the last 20 years, he has been investing in companies, in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

In the Spotify session, Henryk shares with us how the industry evolved in the past 30 years.

