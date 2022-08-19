RevoLand Will Soon Launch Staking Functionality for its Users

RevoLand by Chain X Game
·7 min read

RevoLand, a blockchain-based MOBA game with a daily activity of over 10,000, will soon launch its staking function

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoLand, a blockchain-based MOBA game with a daily activity of over 10,000, will soon launch its staking function. Recently, the token price in P2E has fallen across the board, and problems such as lack of sustainability and serious loss of organic users continue to plague the entire chain game market.


To improve the current issues in the blockchain game market, RevoLand, a well-known blockchain game, announced that it will officially launch its staking system in August, aiming to attract more organic users to the RevoLand ecosystem and thus increase the sustainability of the project. Thus, RevoLand's staking system is expected to bring multiple benefits to token-holding users, game users, and token-holding + game users.

RevoLand, a British metaverse project, raised $10 million in funding

RevoLand is developed by Chain X Game (CXG), a London-based metaverse game development company that focuses on traditional games and blockchain development. The team aims to use GamiFi as a breakthrough to build a metaverse for users of the current worldwide gaming community, which will connect gamers, metaverse citizens, guilds and organizations, and everyone willing to try a new web3 lifestyle.

RevoLand, officially launched earlier this year, is a blockchain-based multiplayer online competitive (MOBA) game that allows players to gather friends to form teams, battle with others, and earn token rewards for their skills. RevoLand is dedicated to exploring a viable combination of traditional games and blockchain games and is a product that blends the advantages of traditional handheld games with substantial completion and entertainment.

Although RevoLand only launched not long ago, it closed its first multi-million dollar funding round at the end of May. The funding was led by Hashkey Capital and Polygon Venture, with Tian Ge Interactive, AKG Venture, LinkVC, Arcanum Capital Atlas Capital, Crypto Nord, PlayPark, MX investment, One Block Capital, AW Capital, Phemex Venture, Winston International, Gene Vision, and Yield Master. It is reported that this round of funding will be used to continue developing RevoLand's game product iteration, accelerating the platform's global expansion strategy.

Meanwhile, the market conditions in May were at the frostiest point of the bear market. Back then, Terra had collapsed, driving the entire crypto market downward, and the former P2E leader Axie Infinity was also mismanaged, causing the price of its gaming token SLP to go to near zero in May. Therefore, that RevoLand completed a multi-million dollar funding round in May also proves its potential to a certain extent.

According to officials, RevoLand is the first P2E game to hit Huawei's store and deeply cooperates with Huawei. In addition, RevoLand has gathered Seagm Asian, Iceberg Interactive, and Sigma Europe as strategic partners to protect the development of RevoLand.

Furthermore, RevoLand has a large user base, with over 100,000 social media users. At the same time, RevoLand's native token REVO has been officially launched on major exchanges and is live on over ten exchanges, including Huobi Global and Gate.io, which are among the top ten exchanges in the world.

A strong boost to RevoLand's growth path

RevoLand's rapid growth is due to the support of its partners, in addition to the favor of investment institutions.

Many blockchain game projects are being criticized, primarily because of the lack of playability, but RevoLand attaches great importance to this problem and has done its best in research and development. To remedy this, RevoLand partners comprise experts and talents from various industries, including business planning, technology integration, blockchain system development, game production, game distribution, etc. Therefore, RevoLand has received a lot of strong support in game development.

In addition, RevoLand is also a sponsor of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Awareness Tour Africa 2022 (BCAT) with Binance and other well-known blockchain companies. Meanwhile, the platform has also entered a partnership with SEAGM, a famous digital online game store in Southeast Asia. Here, it is worth mentioning that SEAGM has over 11 million active users and over 100 global payment channels worldwide, which can meet the needs of global gamers and provide a secure transaction mechanism, and RevoLand will work with SEAGM to provide users with a unique P2E gaming experience.

What’s more, RevoLand also pays great attention to cooperations with famous guilds. In this way, nearly 50 world-famous unions have reached cooperation with RevoLand within one month of the game launch, including JAPAN GAMING GUILD (JGG), TROY GG, SHADOW LEGACY GUILD, FORN GAMING GUILD, PLAYNITY, RAIJINSHU GUILD, RANKERDAO, Avisa, Arche, etc.

RevoLand launches the staking system to bring players double income with ease.

Besides the professional game experience, the RevoLand project also pays vast attention to the interests of the coin-holding users. In addition to the in-game earnings, there is also a part of the staking system of RevoLand. Ultimately, it is known that the staking system will be launched soon. Plus, RevoLand has established a DAO organization. As a decentralized project, token-holding users have voting rights in the DAO. This means token-holding users can participate in some important decisions of the RevoLand project; therefore, the launch of the staking system is also an excellent benefit for token-holding users.

For game users, staking will allow players to gain more profits than their in-game earnings and significantly reduce their payback time. Meanwhile, crypto users can manage the RevoLand project by participating in the staking, becoming part of the project community and earning significant profits. RevoLand officials say that the staking system will start with a single token staking for REVO, followed by a single token staking for REVO LP, a single token staking for LAND, and token staking for LAND LP.

Players can choose the appropriate staking time (15/30/60 /120 days) to determine the annual percentage yield (APY) in the staking system. The longer the staking time, the more the APY will be.

In addition to the staking benefits mentioned above, participating in REVO staking allows players to gain in-game benefits. First, RevoLand will provide additional output bonuses in-game based on the number of REVO staked; second, all NFT cards in the corresponding wallet will take effect. However, after the player releases the staking, the bonus effect will also expire (24H effective system).

Concerning the above bonus effect, the more REVO staking, the more additional bonus will be given to the player. In the staking system, REVO staking is divided into five ladders: 100, 500, 2,000, 5,000, and 10,000, and the following are the additional bonuses for each staking ladder (for reference only).

● Ladder 1: REVO staking totaling 100, with an additional earnings bonus of 2%.

● Ladder 2: REVO staking totaling 500, with an additional earnings bonus of 4%.

● Ladder 3: REVO staking totaling 2,000, with an additional earnings bonus of 6%.

● Ladder 4: REVO staking totaling 5,000, with an additional earnings bonus of 8%.

● Ladder 5: REVO staking totaling 10,000, with an additional earnings bonus of 10%.

The above staking system can bring extra income to players. Besides the fixed staking income, players can also get an extra income bonus in RevoLand through the staking system, undoubtedly a huge attraction for players. The rules of staking are similar to other staking mechanisms, i.e. the more staking and time, the more profit the player will get.

Therefore, this is a great investment opportunity for token holders. The launch of the staking system marks a further movement toward RevoLand's decentralized finance, and opening up more benefits to taken-holding users will undoubtedly drive REVO's token price steadily up. As a long-term development project, REVO token towards the beginning of the listing does not show the trend of feverish rise followed by a big fall like most GamiFi projects. Consequently, a steady and progressive operation mode is not necessarily a negative matter for the investment users in the bear market.

Future plans: constantly updating and iterating to expand the market scale

So, what is RevoLand's plan after launching the staking system?

First, in terms of technology, RevoLand will continuously update and iterate to enhance the playability of the game, and it is reported that a new version of RevoLand will be planned to go online at the end of this year. Second, in terms of market development route, RevoLand will continue to increase cooperation with famous organizations, in addition, RevoLand plans to start a guild system to expand cooperation with famous guilds.

Also, on the secondary market, RevoLand plans to go live on the top centralized exchange. Finally, to expand RevoLand's development, RevoLand plans to recruit global partners, and interested parties can contact through RevoLand's official website.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Revolutionland

Telegram: https://t.me/revolandofficial

Medium: https://medium.com/@Revolutionland

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/GtHAQqHy6y

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Shirley Wong

Company: Chain X Game

Email: sw@chainxgame.co.uk

City: Dubai

Country: UAE

Website: https://revoland.com/

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Summerside names hockey arena in honour of Gerard 'Turk' Gallant

    Pro hockey coach Gerard "Turk" Gallant now has a hockey rink named after him. The City of Summerside announced Tuesday it was naming one of Credit Union Place's two ice rinks after the current coach of the New York Rangers, former NHL player, and hometown hero. "Today is a special day. I've had a lot of things in my hockey career go the right way … This is special," Gallant said at the unveiling of the arena. Gallant, a Summerside native, played in the NHL for 11 years with the Detroit Red Wings

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi