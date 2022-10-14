Revive Therapeutics Announces Finalization of Amended Phase 3 COVID-19 Study Protocol to FDA

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, announced today that it has finalized an amended protocol to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) (NCT04504734) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.



After the clinical team’s further analysis the Company will now be submitting to the FDA the Study’s amended protocol with a new primary efficacy endpoint, specifically, assessing the difference in the proportion of participants with improvement in at least two COVID-19 related clinical symptoms on or before Day 14 compared with baseline between Bucillamine versus placebo. Additional secondary endpoints may include the time to the polymerase chain reaction resolution, clinical outcome (death or hospitalization), disease severity, supplemental oxygen use, and progression of COVID-19. Should the FDA agree with the revised protocol, the Data Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) will review the completed Post-Dose selection data of approximately 500 subjects in the context of the new primary endpoint. The DSMB may recommend continuing the Study if there is a trend toward achieving statistical significance, halting the Study early due to statistical significance likely not going to be met, or halting the Study early due to positive efficacy showing statistical significance. Regardless of the outcome, the Company would proceed to seek a meeting with the FDA to agree on a proposed plan for potential regulatory approval.



The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.



Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

