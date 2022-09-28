Revive these restaurants: What local Lexington dining spots should reopen?

Now that downtown Lexington burger place Sawyer’s is about to open back up, we’ve been thinking about other lost restaurants. So we’re polling readers.

What other local restaurants that had to close would you like to see come back and reopen? Portofino, which closed at the end of 2020? The much-celebrated Middle Fork Kitchen Bar, which closed at the beginning of the pandemic?

Parkette, which closed abruptly in June, might get a vote or two.

Or would you reach a bit further back? Who remembers Natasha’s Bistro on Esplanade, with its eclectic buffet and live music? Or Billy’s Bar-B-Q, the only place in Lexington to get Western Kentucky-style mutton?

Natasha’s Bistro & Bar at 112 Esplanade in Lexington closed in 2015. Charles Bertram/cbertram@herald-leader.com

Billy’s Bar-B-Q had been in business since 1978, serving ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, mutton, chicken wings and sides. This classic Lexington barbecue restaurant closed in November 2015.

My personal list would include Everybody’s, a vegetarian place on Woodland; Greentree Tea Room on Short; Hanna’s on Lime; and Buddy’s on the corner of High and Euclid.

Based on reader response to our recipe series this summer, it seems like a lot of people still miss the Saratoga, Stanley J’s deli and DeSha’s. Even Brookings chili still has a lot of fans.

A batch of secret recipe potato salad from Stanley J.’s New York Style Delicatessen shot in 2002. The popular Lexington deli closed in 2011. Pablo Alcala/2002 staff file photo

The “Parkette” Premium Poor Boy Burger from the Parkette Drive-In, which closed in June. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

We want to hear your list. Tell us what restaurants you miss most in the poll below.

What lost Lexington restaurants would you love to see return and open its doors again?