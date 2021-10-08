Revisiting an old speedway in NC + NC senator demands Lt. Gov. Robinson resign

Happy Friday, y’all. Kristen here. For those who’ve been following along at home, Christian McCaffrey got injured but said he felt well enough to play on Sunday against the Eagles. Well, according to Panthers coach Matt Rhule, that’s unlikely. Get more details here with the Observer’s Jonathan M. Alexander.

The exterior wall featuring adds, suites and press box of North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC on Thursday, October 7, 2021. North Wilkesboro Speedway was a NASCAR short track. The track operated from 1949 until 1996.

Back in the day when races happened at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, the sound of rumbling cars tore the pines and through the hills. People came from all over to see the races. Traffic backed up for miles along U.S. 421.

But for years, the track has sat unused, and the people who drive by are just those who use the four-lane highway in a stretch of rural Western North Carolina, riding past the grandstand and the fading billboard that still says, “Winston Cup Series” above “North Wilkesboro Speedway.”

“To drive by there since 1996 and see it just sit there — it hurts,” said Eddie Settle, chairman of the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners.

But for the first time in years, Settle and others are hopeful that the track could come back. After all this time, could the North Wilkesboro Speedway live again? Will a landmark will be rejuvenated, and with it, an entire region?

Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, says Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson should resign for calling homosexuality and transgenderism “filth.” “There’s no debate here,” said Jackson. “This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. Mark Robinson should resign.”

Robinson, a Republican, made the comments in June at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove.

Part of the speech was posted Tuesday on Right Wing Watch’s Twitter.

“There’s no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling children about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said. “Yes, I called it filth.”

He doesn’t care who dislikes what he said, Robinson added.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center will soon reopen to public for meetings by Jonathan Limehouse

The government center closed to the public in mid-August because of a spike in COVID-19 cases. It’ll reopen to the public on a limited basis in just over a week.

Charlotte school says fired teacher was warned about not following mask policy by Anna Maria Della Costa

A teacher who said she was “dumbfounded, confused and blindsided” after being fired last month for disobeying her school’s mask policy was warned the day before to follow the rules, according to documents the Observer obtained.

An NC inmate who fled his trial was to be sentenced Monday. Jailers found him dead by Michael Gordon

Randy Rinck Sr., who was to be sentenced Monday on second-degree sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon, died around midnight at the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to a sheriff’s statement.

Here are some pieces our editorial board and others have written this week about what’s current and happening in North Carolina:

Monthly votes on NC school mask mandates are unnecessary — and dangerous by the editorial board

“As long as school mask mandates remain a local decision, school boards also should be allowed to decide when to vote on them.”

Johnston County school showdown is blackmail with a $7.9 million price tag by the editorial board

“This isn’t proper county governance, it’s deliberate political interference. Some might even call it extortion.”

Activists say NC energy compromise still favors Duke Energy by Sara Pequeño

“... the folks staring down the consequences of the climate crisis are the ones who will feel the pain from these expense hikes.”

