Revisiting foods you refused as a child may lead to tasty, nutritious finds

At a recent lunch, friends and I were discussing foods we saw our parents eat that we avoided.

In my case, it was borscht. My mother enjoyed a bowl of borscht topped with a dollop of sour cream. I can’t remember tasting it but in a typical childish manner, I would make faces and refuse to eat it.

Borscht is a Ukrainian beet soup that was a mainstay across Eastern Europe. My grandparents were from Poland and borscht was probably a regular dish at their table. And for my mother, a favorite.

I love beets. Added to a salad, tossed with goat cheese or pickled as a side, I like it all. Beets are so packed with nutrition they can help lower blood pressure, are anti-inflammatory, can help improve athletic performance and enhance digestive health.

So, why would borscht creep me out? I decided that day, while eating lunch, I would give it a try. And I made it myself, rather than buy it jarred. Homemade usually tastes better. I found an easy recipe that included beets, carrots, onions, potatoes, cabbage and was finished with a squeeze a lemon and fresh dill.

The borscht taste was confusing. The first spoonful or two I didn’t care for it, but the more I ate the more I liked it. Maybe it was awakening my East European roots. It is sweet and sour, a thin soup that feels hearty. By the time i finished the bowl, I knew I would I would make it again, perhaps with a different recipe.

If I had tasted this as a child, I would not have liked it. Most children prefer simpler less vibrant flavors. And this is one soup you don’t want to drip on your clothing. I wore gloves while peeling and chopping the beets to prevent having a few days of red hands and fingernails.

Revisiting nutritious foods you don’t think you like could be an interesting and tasty activity. It was for me.

Sheah Rarback

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutrition in private practice in Miami, FL. srarback@hotmail.com