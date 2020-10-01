Revisiting bold predictions about the 2019-20 Raptors season

I make bold predictions about the Toronto Raptors before the start of every season. Here is how I fared in 2018-19, and below is an evaluation of how I scored for the 2019-20 campaign. My predictions can be found here.

Incorrect: Fred VanVleet outscores Kyle Lowry

I called the breakout year from VanVleet, who bumped his scoring average from 11.0 to 17.6 points in his contract year. VanVleet was sensational from the second half of the 2019 Eastern Conference final onward, and head coach Nick Nurse named him as a starter from the outset of training camp. Between the tangible improvements in VanVleet’s game, the starting gig and the amount of shot attempts left over from Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green’s departures, VanVleet was poised to capitalize.

But I underestimated Lowry, who continues to defy both age and expectations. Lowry’s scoring dropped for three straight seasons between 2016 and 2019 which gave the impression of an aging player in transition. There was also very little historical precedent for six-foot guards scoring effectively into their mid-30s, but both Lowry and Chris Paul broke that trend this year. Lowry was sensational, delivering 19.4 points per game while also rediscovering his slashing game that had receded into the background in previous seasons. Lowry doubled his free-throw attempts as compared to 2019, and took over a fifth of his shots within three feet of the basket for the first time since 2016.

One other consideration was health. My assumption was that the younger VanVleet would play more games than Lowry and therefore catch him in total points scored. But Lowry was remarkably durable outside of an ankle sprain early in the year, whereas VanVleet carried various minor injuries that ultimately led him to miss more games than Lowry. The final tally for the regular season was 1,126 points for Lowry compared to 952 points for VanVleet, although he did slightly edge out the veteran in playoff scoring (216 to 95).

Correct: Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol stay put

There were whispers the Raptors may look to blow up their championship core after Leonard left, but that was hardly the sense around the team. Yes, they had three veteran players in Lowry, Gasol and Ibaka on short-term deals who could contribute to any playoff team, but there was a genuine desire to defend the title. All the talk was that Leonard and Green (who was still a productive starter despite his playoff shooting woes) didn’t define the team, and there was plenty of evidence the Raptors could win without them. Perhaps not at the highest level, but Toronto went 17-5 in the 22 games Leonard missed due to load management on his tricky knee. This is a championship organization with a lot of pride and they weren’t going to blow it up over a few protected first-round picks.

Ibaka and Gasol went on to form the backbone of Toronto’s second-ranked defence. Gasol battled lingering hamstring issues and was never able to score consistently or stay healthy, but he was always excellent on defence. Ibaka provided cover as an overqualified reserve and was excellent both with the starters and coming off the bench. Odds are the Raptors will lose one or even both players to free agency, but that’s the price of winning in professional sports. Regardless of how things play out, Ibaka and Gasol will always be celebrated as Raptors legends for what they contributed towards the championship and to the title defence.

Incorrect: Ibaka finishes second in scoring

They are bold predictions for a reason. Ibaka was indeed excellent as a starter, averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds across 27 starts, but this was just a long shot. The Raptors are a perimeter-oriented team, and Ibaka was never going to get enough touches nor log enough minutes to become the secondary scorer. Ibaka finished fifth in scoring average, and fourth in total scoring. Between Lowry’s resurgence, VanVleet’s breakout year and Norman Powell emerging as a legitimate sixth man, there were simply better options than Ibaka to feature on offence.

Mostly incorrect: Raptors win between 50-53 games, claim third seed

This doesn’t look that bold in hindsight, but most predictions had them under 50 wins — some even had the Raptors missing the playoffs altogether. The graphic below of NBA TV’s Dennis Scott and Sam Mitchell should be framed somewhere inside Scotiabank Arena.

