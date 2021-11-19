Reviewers Say This Vitamin C Serum Made Their Skin "Nearly Perfect" in Less Than a Month — and It's on Sale

This Vitamin C Serum Proved Skincare Skeptics Wrong

Good skin doesn't have to come with a high price, and Amazon's catalogue of under-the-radar beauty brands is proof of that. Within its vast-spanning pages sit plenty of affordable picks, including the shopper-approved Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum. The plumping and firming serum corrects concerns so quickly, it's even won over several skincare skeptics who couldn't believe the transformative results. And right now, the antioxidant-rich formula is down to $11 with a special sale code exclusively for InStyle readers.

Here's why you should act fast: The vitamin C serum's plant-based ingredient list includes age-reversing heroes such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, jojoba oil, and gotu kola extract, which immediately target dark spots, age spots, loss of elasticity, and dullness. Not only is it odor-free for those sensitive to fragrance, but the water-based formula instantly sinks into skin without leaving behind a greasy, sticky residue, making it the perfect precursor to makeup applications.

Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum

Shop now: $11 with on-page coupon and code SDARAVITC10 (Originally $16); amazon.com

It's band of dedicated fans in the reviews section claim you will "not be disappointed" by the anti-aging serum's potential results, with one sharing that it's ability to "plump smile lines and erase lines around the eyes" are truly "nothing short of a miracle." After a month of consistent applications, another person wrote that their skin looked "nearly perfect" and saw a noticeable reduction in dark spots.

"I don't normally write reviews but I had to take time to write about this product," shared one reviewer. "I've had skin discoloration for most of my life, and use hydroquinone creams and have a prescription from my dermatologist to help even my skin tone... Within the first night of using [this serum] I saw a difference. At first I thought maybe it's just a coincidence, but a week later the dark spots were significantly lighter and my skin tone looked more even. It's been two weeks now and I'm ready to throw away all those creams and RX's."

"This is probably the only facial serum I've [used] that has really helped me," said another. "I've only used this for three days, and it's really evened out my skin texture, cleared up a minor breakout I had going on, and I've noticed a reduction in my fine lines already! I love that this serum is water-based so it goes on smoothly and doesn't make my skin feel oily."

The Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum is available for $11 on Amazon when you click the on-page coupon and use the exclusive sale code SDARAVITC10 at checkout. Don't wait — this early Black Friday offer only lasts for a few more days.