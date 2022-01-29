Reviewers Say This Face Cream "Completely Erased" Their Wrinkles — in Record Time

Rachel Nussbaum
·2 min read
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Moisturizer Leaves "Deep Wrinkles Greatly Diminished"

Getty Images

Any number of factors can make you feel older. Maybe it's vowing revenge at honking cars outside your window, noticing your hair thinning out, or discovering a newfound love of tea — aging is a mixed bag. But if you want to keep your skin looking its fresh, bouncy best, shoppers say PCA Skin's ultra-moisturizing Collagen Hydrator does the trick, even in harsh winter weather.

As board-certified dermatologist Sapna Palep, M.D., previously told InStyle, collagen is a protein that makes up 70 to 80 percent of the skin, and it plays an essential part in keeping our dermis strong and elastic. But where some creams and ingestibles contain broken-down collagen, PCA Skin's formula instead relies on a squad of moisturizers and hydrolyzed wheat protein to mimic the effects of collagen in its prime.

Said squad includes glycerin, fatty alcohols, shea butter, sweet almond oil, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E, which makes for a hefty dose of hydration even in dry, cold climates. "This face cream is really good: rich and hydrating, and never irritating to my skin," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "My elderly mom uses it now, and it has really helped balance her skin with obvious, deep wrinkles greatly diminished."

PCA SKIN Moisturizing Collagen Night Cream
PCA SKIN Moisturizing Collagen Night Cream

Courtesy

Shop now: $53; amazon.com and dermstore.com

Another person said that it's a "fabulous product that completely erased my wrinkles," and a third echoed that after using it for years, their skin feels soft and smooth. "I love this moisturizer, [and] it works well on my skin even in the heart of the Alaskan winter," wrote someone else. "My age/sun spots are gone, and my 40+ skin looks young and supple. I can see a huge difference in my fine lines and moisture levels."

The generous amount of humectants and emollients in the cream means even "super dry and flaky" skin is left dewy and plump, according to a devotee on Dermstore. One more mentions that the effects are near instantaneous — votes of confidence that are confirmed by numerous dermatologists and aestheticians directing shoppers to the brand, per reviews.

As a last fan wrote, "​​I started to use it when our weather was dry and windy. My skin looked healthy and radiant throughout that terrible weather." Sound like something that would improve your winter? Try the Collagen Hydrator for yourself and watch lines fade as your skin gets a drink.

