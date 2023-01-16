Reviewers Say This $13 Retinol Cream Beats Products “That Cost Hundreds of Dollars”

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Though I should know better as a beauty editor, I frequently equate a high price with a better, more efficient skincare product. But as my rational mind knows, that is not always the case. Sometimes the real gems are ones with too-good-to-be-true prices. Such is the case with Simplified Skin’s 2.5 Percent Retinol Cream Face Moisturizer, a $13 product one reviewer claims is better than “creams that cost hundreds of dollars.”

The most important thing to note is that this is not a starter retinol or suitable for people with sensitive skin. It has 2.5 percent retinol in its formula, which is a pretty high concentration for an over-the-counter product. The supporting actors here are vitamin E (a skin-softening and anti-inflammatory ingredient) and hyaluronic acid (which retains water in the skin, creating a more plump complexion), among a handful of other emollients and nutrients.

The supposed result of this cocktail of ingredients is reduced hyperpigmentation and dark spots, fewer wrinkles and fine lines, reversal of sun damage, and added moisture. That is a lot for a $13 product, which is somewhat explained by its regular $25 price. Regardless, over 5,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

One reviewer was quickly stunned once they began using this Simplified Skin Retinol. “After I started using this cream I was getting ready for work, looked in the mirror, and thought I had already put makeup on. I didn’t. This cream is just that good.” They praised the way it minimized pores, evened out their skin tone, helped with acne, and smoothed out wrinkles.

Plenty of reviewers shared similar results: One in their late 60s said, “my skin is smooth, no more rough spots and discolorations… [and] because of the hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, I don't need to apply a moisturizer on top.”

If your skin can handle, or needs, the intensity 2.5 percent retinol, thousands of shoppers say this currently $13 Simplified Skin moisturizer is the solution.

