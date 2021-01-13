Reviewed's CES Editors' Choice Awards: The most promising tech to watch for in 2021

Reviewed's CES 2021 Editors' Choice Awards

When living in a time like no other, why shouldn't CES follow suit? This year the planet's biggest tech show—normally sprawled across the many convention halls and ballrooms of Las Vegas—was entirely virtual. While it was much-reduced in terms of scale, some might even say that the lack of glitz, glad-handing, and white noise allowed one to focus on the heart of the matter: taking the wrappers off of some shiny new gear.

Despite the smaller size, there were still hundreds and hundreds of products to comb through and the Reviewed and USA TODAY teams were no less busy covering CES from end-to-virtual-end. The Reviewed CES Editors' Choice awards single out the best and most promising products that we found—real products, not just concepts, that you'll be able to buy in the coming year. Each winner excelled in some way, standing out from its peers in innovation, technology, design, or value.

Here's a sneak peek at some of our favorites. See the entire list of winners at Reviewed.

LG C1 OLED TV

LG C1 OLED TV

LG has claimed that 2021 will be the year LG OLED TVs receive their "second evolution." Most people looking to take advantage of the company's new "OLED evo" panel will want to opt for the C1: you're not paying for the 8K resolution or fancy design details of the higher-tier LG OLEDs, but you'll still get the best possible picture quality, the latest version of LG's webOS smart platform, and a powerful new processor. LG's CX series took our award for Best TV in 2020, and the C9 took it the year before that, so we have every expectation that the new C1 OLED TVs will be better than ever.

Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung The Frame TV

Against all odds, Samsung's aesthetically-focused line of Lifestyle TVs called The Frame continues to get better, year after year. These TVs present Samsung's brilliant LED picture quality hidden inside slim, artfully framed panels that do double duty as TV and objet d'art—hence the name. The 2021 Frames offer a wider range of screen sizes, new artwork and design options, and slimmer panel depth in order to truly capture the feeling of a painting on the wall. The 2021 Frame lineup looks to be an exciting prospect for art lovers, design fanatics, and anyone who feels their basic TV marrs the refined sensibilities of their living room.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 laptop

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

For many people, the Chromebook Spin 514 will provide more than enough power to get everyday tasks done. And with a sturdy aluminum chassis that has been certified for military-grade durability, it should serve users for years to come. It also promises a great entertainment experience with its 2-in-1 form factor, long battery life, and a 1080P screen. We loved the Acer Spin 3 we tested last year, so our hopes are high that the Chromebook Spin 514 will be another budget hit from Acer when it lands in February.

TCL NXTPAPER tablet

TCL NXTPAPER Tablet

TCL’s upcoming tablet is ambitious: it aims to provide a full color, paper-like display experience with low-power LCD panels that reflect natural light. If you’re accustomed to the e-ink in devices like the Kindle, you may be in for a treat with the NXTPAPER’s promise of excellent color contrast, TUV Rheinland certification, and 30Hz refresh rates (i.e. it’s much, much faster than typical e-ink screens) for a more seamless viewing experience. While we don’t know when we’ll get to see it in North America, TCL plans to sell the NXTPAPER in parts of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa this April for €349.

Ampere Shower Power Bluetooth speaker

Shower Power bluetooth speaker by Ampere

A Bluetooth speaker powered by the water flow in your shower, Shower Power by Ampere is set to make your morning routine a little more fun. Easy to install on any type of shower head, the hydropower speaker (made of 100% recycled ocean plastic) features controls for volume and pausing, as well as a wireless remote for more convenient selection. Plus, its hydroelectric generator stores more energy than it needs, allowing for up to 20 hours of play after you’ve turned the water off. Shower Power is available for preorder for $99.95, and will start shipping in early 2021.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator

Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator

Customization is key with Samsung’s Bespoke refrigerator. Consumers can choose from eight different colors and finishes in shades like champagne steel and sky blue glass to mix and match during and after installation (that’s right, you can swap ‘em out yourselves!). Further customization comes in the form of the 4-Door Flex format, an upgrade from Samsung’s Flex Zone technology that includes a dedicated beverage center that dispenses cubed ice as well as nugget ice, a standard filtered water dispenser, and a water pitcher that’s automatically filled while nesting in its designated spot. There’s a compartment with five different temperature settings, ensuring you’ll always have the perfect chill on whichever perishables you’re storing.

AirPop Active+ face mask

AirPop Active+ face mask

Among the most defining changes due to COVID-19 is that we’re all wearing face masks any time we leave our homes to slow the spread. Chinese brand Airpop, part of Xiaomi, introduced the “world’s first smart air wearable.” This $149 face mask combines superior air filtration—blocking >99% PM0.3, including dust, allergens, particulate matter and microbes—with smart sensors that measure pollutant levels and cross-reference local pollution reports to let you know when to replace the filter, as well as measure biometrics related to your breathing rate during regular activity and exercise as a means to track your health and fitness. It may seem like overkill to some, but face masks will no doubt remain a societal fixture, especially in crowded urban areas, and Airpop Active+ could provide welcome peace of mind.

Cradlewise crib

Cradlewise crib

If you’ve ever spent an entire night bouncing a newborn on a birth ball in an attempt to get them to sleep, you will absolutely understand the need for Cradlewise. The first smart cradle that converts to a crib (for babies up to 24 months), Cradlewise gently (and silently) bounces a baby to facilitate sleep. With a built-in baby monitor that pairs with a smartphone and can be used in either audio or video mode, and a companion app that provides parents with sleep stats and a selection of lullabies and white noise, Cradlewise seems like the answer to getting babies to sleep. Pre-orders launch on February 1. The cost is $500 plus a monthly subscription fee.

MyQ Pet Portal

MyQ Pet Portal

The connected smart door can help your pooch get some much-needed fresh air (and take care of business) when you aren’t nearby to let them out, while also keeping your home secure. Chamberlain’s MyQ Pet Portal is a custom-fitted, full-size door with a hidden smart panel that slides open and shut much like a pair of elevator doors. A 1080p camera on both sides of the door allows you to see when your furry friend needs out and in, and two-way audio means he can hear your voice even when you’re far away. The MyQ Pet Portal, which is currently available for preorder, costs $2,999.99 and is slated to be released later this year.

Nobi smart monitoring lamp system

Nobi smart monitoring lamp system

Nobi’s new lights are more than lamps; they're also unobtrusive, privacy-focused smart monitors designed to keep aging loved ones safe. The ceiling fixtures adapt to the person's activity, sense falls and changes in mobility, and even alert a contact and allow them to see an abstract image of the loved one to protect privacy. The cost will be $2,499 for an entire home setup, but there is also the option to rent the system for $119 per month. Nobi plans to release in the US late 2021.

