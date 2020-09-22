Review: Yep, J.K. Rowling's new thriller has transphobic elements. It's also a crashing bore

People have been concerned about novelist and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s feelings about transgender rights for some time; her reputation as a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) stems from a number of tweets, including a thread warning of the dangers of “erasing the concept of sex" and an essay on her website asking Scotland not to "throw open the doors" of women's rooms to "any man who believes or feels he's a woman."

It wasn’t, however, until the release of her latest detective novel, her fifth written under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith, that readers began to examine whether those feelings might seep into her work. “Troubled Blood” confirms they do, in the person of a male serial killer known to have worn a dress. But even more dismaying is that the cross-dressing psychopath is among the least egregious stereotypes in this deeply troubled new entry in the Cormoran Strike series.

Dennis Creed, the villain in question, doesn’t speak until late in the story. We learn about him from case notes and a couple of badly written books on the murders. Deemed “the Essex Butcher” because of the young women he abducted, tortured and killed in 1970s London, Creed comes to the attention of our detectives, Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott, when they are hired to find out what happened to Dr. Margot Bamborough, who disappeared one evening in 1972.

Never you mind the shaky wisdom of taking on such an ice-cold case. Private investigators have to live too and even occasionally remember to buy birthday gifts for their office staff. Galbraith/Rowling spends far too much time on the inner workings of office birthday gifts and the inner workings of almost everything else, from the types of biscuits served in witnesses’ homes to Ellacott’s feelings about her brothers’ friends; these are not details that move the plot along. That might be why what could have been a suspenseful mystery congeals into a 900-odd page slog.

It’s the characterizations, however, that sink the story and for the opposite reason: They lack the texture of reality. Creed is a stereotype, an abused and neglected boy whose habit of watching girls undressing through windows “soon progressed to stealing women’s underwear. . . These he enjoying [sic] wearing in secret, and masturbating in . . .” Creed used his drugged landlady Violet, “a fifty-year-old ex-theater dresser who, like his grandmother, was an incipient alcoholic,” as an alibi. Is that enough to say the author is transphobic? Perhaps. Seemingly bolstering the case is another clue, a retired police detective’s notebook, in which collages of zodiac and other symbols culminate in a lewd drawing of a fanged creature with breasts captioned, “AN ABOMINATION.”

(Mulholland Books) More

If you only skim the book — as you might do if you were merely looking to crack the case of the TERF novelist — that drawing might seem to refer to Creed. I’ll go ahead and spoil it for you: It doesn’t. The real abomination is a nurse who kills her patients.

And the real abomination in Rowling’s writing is not her treatment of a trans character, at least not in this book. It’s her treatment of most any character Strike and Ellacott meet as they seek the truth about Dr. Bamborough’s fate. At least six of these witnesses are simple types — broadly drawn, speaking in dialect and about as accurately portrayed as Benny Hill characters. There’s the overweight and cuddly female Anglican priest (an Irish mouthful of “deys” and “dose”), the louche and dimwitted former party girl in her 70s, the gimlet-eyed and filthy-mouthed East End prostitute, and a mother and son who both have fragile X syndrome and live in a kind of genteel squalor enforced by the son’s threats of violence.

Story continues