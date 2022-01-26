Review: Tim Roth drops out, in paradise, in ‘Sundown’

LINDSEY BAHR
·3 min read
  • This image released by Bleecker Street shows Tim Roth in a scene from "Sundown." (Bleecker Street via AP)
    1/4

    Film Review Sundown

    This image released by Bleecker Street shows Tim Roth in a scene from "Sundown." (Bleecker Street via AP)
  • This image released by Bleecker Street shows a scene from "Sundown." (Bleecker Street via AP)
    2/4

    Film Review Sundown

    This image released by Bleecker Street shows a scene from "Sundown." (Bleecker Street via AP)
  • This image released by Bleecker Street shows Charlotte Gainsbourg, right, in a scene from "Sundown."
    3/4

    Film Review Sundown

    This image released by Bleecker Street shows Charlotte Gainsbourg, right, in a scene from "Sundown."
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This image released by Bleecker Street shows Iazua Larios in a scene from "Sundown." (Bleecker Street via AP)
    4/4

    Film Review Sundown

    This image released by Bleecker Street shows Iazua Larios in a scene from "Sundown." (Bleecker Street via AP)
This image released by Bleecker Street shows Tim Roth in a scene from "Sundown." (Bleecker Street via AP)
This image released by Bleecker Street shows a scene from "Sundown." (Bleecker Street via AP)
This image released by Bleecker Street shows Charlotte Gainsbourg, right, in a scene from "Sundown."
This image released by Bleecker Street shows Iazua Larios in a scene from "Sundown." (Bleecker Street via AP)

A man sits on the edge of an infinity pool contemplating his existence in Michel Franco’s “ Sundown.” It’s one of many such ennui-laden images, though the settings get less luxurious as we go along on this strange journey with Neil, a man who decides to drop out of his own life suddenly and with no explanation.

Tim Roth, in a quiet and intentionally inscrutable turn, plays Neil who is vacationing with family members, Alice (Charlotte Gainsbourg) and teenagers Colin (Samuel Bottomley) and Alexa (Albertine Kotting McMillan) at a tastefully extravagant resort near Acapulco. Fans of the beautiful, unhappy families on holiday in “The White Lotus” may find “Sundown” a natural companion to that, at least at the start. Polite hotel workers shuffle in and out of their palatial suite that includes a private infinity pool, ocean view and in-room massages. They collect empty bottles of beer and replace them diligently. In the morning, they greet the jaded sunbathers with margaritas in frosted martini glasses. It is serene and peaceful — you can almost feel the warm breeze coming through the screen.

But just as they’re sipping their morning drinks, Alice gets a phone call. Her mother is hospital bound and they must leave immediately. She dies before they even reach the airport. Alice is in shambles. Neil, meanwhile, is the picture of calm. Then at the airport, as they’re being rushed to check-in, Neil says he's left his passport at the hotel and that he’ll catch the first flight out.

Whether or not he actually forgot the passport quickly becomes beside the point. He hops in a cap and tells the driver to take him to a hotel. “Hotel?” the driver asks. Neil simply nods. They drive into Acapulco, to a place called Hotel Camelinas, a beachside party spot that is not quite a roach motel but still worlds away from the place he had been.

Seaside, there are waiters and unlimited beers too, but they come in buckets and the chairs are cheap plastic. Neil doesn’t seem to care. He’s still sitting in his own mind and taking the occasionally call from Alice, panicking about the funeral and decisions that need to be made. “He’s sorry, he can’t find it, the consulate is closed until Monday, blah blah blah....” he assures her half-heartedly as he goes back to stare at the coast.

What’s extraordinary about “Sundown” is just how little it tells you, how little you get to know the characters, how little actually happens and yet how wholly captivating it is as your mind spins trying to figure out what Neil is doing and how you feel about it too: confusion, frustration, rage, jealousy, admiration or all of the above? He doesn’t care when he returns to his room to find all his possessions stolen. In fact, he tells Alice that he wants to give up his shares in the family company. They are, it turns out, heirs to a billion-dollar slaughterhouse and pork empire. Ah, you start to think, this isn’t “The White Lotus,” this is Season 8 of “Succession."

At only 83 minutes, “Sundown” remains withholding until the very end. It’s not even made entirely clear for quite sometime what Neil and Alice’s relationship actually is, and Franco does an excellent job escalating the discomfort and alienation that culminates in a truly shocking turn. The movie doesn’t quite recover after that, however.

Ultimately, “Sundown” is more of a spiritual sister to “Melancholia” with shades of “Somewhere." It is a portrait of a body whose soul has long since departed.

“Sundown,” a Bleecker Street release in theaters Friday, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for “violence, language, some graphic nudity, sexual content.” Running time: 83 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.

—-

MPAA Definition of R: Restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Rams on brink of Super Bowl despite struggling to close wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Appleton, Grubauer lead Kraken to 5-3 win over Panthers

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Appleton scored his first goal in nearly two months 26 seconds into the third period, Philipp Grubauer made 28 saves, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday night. Marcus Johansson, Yanni Gourde and Colin Blackwell all scored during Seattle’s three-goal second period, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-net goal in the final seconds. The Kraken won for the third time in four games. Seattle swept both games this season against the Panthers, who entered t

  • Canucks officially hire Patrik Allvin as new GM

    Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher erased from his OHL team's record books

    Reid Boucher recently pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor for an incident involving a 12-year-old girl in 2011.

  • Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125 on Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 as the Timberwolves won for the third time in four games. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Net

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • McDavid scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers edge Vancouver Canucks 3-2

    VANCOUVER — Connor McDavid scored with 23.4 seconds left in overtime, powering the Edmonton Oilers to a 3-2 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The Edmonton captain tapped a pass from Darnell Nurse into the net for his 20th goal of the season. The Oilers (20-16-2) outshot the Canucks (18-19-3) 50-27 but struggled to get pucks past Vancouver goalie Spencer Martin until midway through the third period. Ryan McLeod finally got Edmonton on the board and Leon Draisaitl added a p

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • Humboldt Broncos crash survivor donates book sales to air ambulance that saved him

    Kaleb Dahlgren didn't know about STARS air ambulance until the night his life was saved. The then-teenager was travelling with his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, when a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the bus Dahlgren was on near Armley, about 335 km north of Regina, on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured. Dahlgren and others were airlifted to hospital and received medical attention on board Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARS) ai

  • Analysis: LeBron feels great, on pace to pass Kareem

    When LeBron James gets his sixth point on Tuesday during the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Brooklyn, it'll put him up to 36,387 in his career. That'll be exactly 2,000 points shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Start the countdown. It's no longer be a question of if James will pass Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, but when. At his current pace, it’s possible that James may move into the No. 1 spot by this time next season, maybe even a bit earlier. “As I’ve continued to climb the ranks,

  • Chiefs hope Edwards-Helaire, Williams take field vs Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC championship game. Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone in the second half against Pittsburgh on Dec. 26, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid stopped short of declaring him ready to go following Friday's workout. Last week, Reid was optimis

  • Vikings interview 49ers' DeMeco Ryans after win vs. Packers

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Sunday for their head coach vacancy, the eighth candidate to meet virtually with the organization. Ryans directed a remarkable performance by the 49ers defense on Saturday in a 13-10 victory at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 49ers will play at Los Angeles next weekend in the NFC championship game. The 37-year-old Ryans is in his first season as defensive coordinator a