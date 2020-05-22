Review of thousands of COVID-19 cases suggests higher death risk with hydroxychloroquine

An analysis of 96,000 cases of COVID-19, published today in The Lancet, shows that patients who were treated with the antimalarial drugs chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine had a death rate that was roughly twice as high as for patients who weren’t.

The study, covering the period from last December to mid-April, reported a death rate of 18% for hospital patients taking hydroxychloroquine, 16.4% for chloroquine, and 22.2% to 23.8% for patients getting those drugs in combination with an antibiotic like azithromycin. The death rate for the control group was 9.3%.

Both of the drugs have been used for decades to treat malaria and autoimmune diseases such as lupus, but they carry a risk of causing negative side effects, including potentially fatal heart arrhythmia. The Lancet study confirmed the increased risk of heart-related death.