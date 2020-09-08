Review: Ruth Ware brings chills with isolated locked door mystery 'One by One'

Ruth Ware has never been boxed in when it comes to the “locked door mysteries” format. The author has stranded her characters with killers on cruise ships and in vacation cottages. In her latest, “One by One” (Scout Press, 384 pp. ★★★ out of four), Ware manages to make a retreat in a chalet in the wide-open French Alps feel claustrophobic, nerve-wracking and deadly.

Tech startup Snoop, a hip social music app on the verge of an IPO, is having a company retreat in the Alps. Several of the company’s leaders, primary shareholders and employees, past and present, arrive expecting a team-building week. They come with hidden agendas and alliances, some fighting for their professional lives and the future of the company.

More: Review: Yaa Gyasi’s 'Transcendent Kingdom' a profound story of faith, addiction and loss

More: Jenna Bush Hager's September book club pick: 'Transcendent Kingdom' by Yaa Gyasi

Two opposing camps form under co-founders Topher St. Clair-Bridges and Eva van den Berg, who each have different visions for the future of the company. Sides are taken and tensions mount.

Enter an avalanche that engulfs the mountain and leaves the chalet guests and staff stranded with no cell phone or internet access. The ski runs and the mountain’s funicular provide the only access to the chalet, and they are wiped out. The party finds itself cut off from the outside world.

We all know now how difficult it is to be isolated with friends and family, even in the best of times. Now imagine being trapped with work colleagues. Oh, and a killer. They're not just fighting for their professional lives, but their actual lives, as well.

How well do you really know your colleagues? After all, anyone can keep up a facade during a workday, but putting on and keeping your professional face with no buffer, all day every day, is a different thing entirely. Facades start cracking. Secrets and ulterior motives are de rigueur at work, and with no respite from colleagues, gloves come off.

The author’s choice of telling the story in dueling narratives – Liz, a former Snoop employee who was invited to join in the retreat; and Erin, one of the chalet’s two staff members – enhances the steadily escalating pace of the book.

More: Reese Witherspoon picks 'The Last Story of Mina Lee' by Nancy Jooyoun Kim for book club

More: Oprah's magazine makes guide to 117 Black-owned bookshops before Independent Bookstore Day

With one a member of the group and the other a casual observer, the reader is privy to more than just one character’s motives and observations.

But when it comes to whodunits, giving too much away lessens the impact.

As always, Ware is effective at not just manipulating her characters, but also their environment, with a simplicity that belies its effectiveness. There are no outlandish scenarios or truly out-of-the-ordinary circumstances that render the plot unbelievable. Reader can picture themselves in a similar situation, and that adds to the suspense.

"One by One" is another solid thriller from Ware. And with all good thrillers, the crux comes down to the one thing we can never control: another person’s motives and intentions. And isn’t that the most frightening realization of all?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Review: Ruth Ware brings chills with locked door mystery 'One by One'