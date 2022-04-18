Review: Robert Pattinson embodies a broody, brawny Dark Knight for a new era in 'The Batman'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·4 min read

There have been so many Batman films – and quite a few Batmen – since Christopher Nolan’s 2005 reboot “Batman Begins” that the new one is bound to drive some moviegoers, well, batty.

Director Matt Reeves’ ambitious and excellently crafted “The Batman” (★★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters and streaming on HBO Max) more than justifies its existence as a world-building wonder that slathers a realistic grime across its Gotham City, a metropolis filled with familiar yet refreshing takes on its iconic coterie of heroes and villains. And at the center of it all is Robert Pattinson, the latest actor to don the famous cape and cowl, who brings a grungy, broody brawn to an emotionally conflicted Caped Crusader.

The character has long been known as the “world’s greatest detective” in comic books, and in that vein is where “The Batman” thrives – with a noir-style voiceover narration introduction by Pattinson – as the "Chinatown" of the Bat-movie canon.

Definitively ranked: All of the big-screen Batmen (including Robert Pattinson)

'The Batman': Zoë Kravitz talks sweaty first day on set, breaking the ice with Robert Pattinson

As Gotham City&#39;s superhero detective, Bruce Wayne (Rob Pattinson) is out to catch a puzzling serial killer in &quot;The Batman.&quot;
As Gotham City's superhero detective, Bruce Wayne (Rob Pattinson) is out to catch a puzzling serial killer in "The Batman."

This new Bruce Wayne is more two-fisted gumshoe than masked vigilante (though he certainly can whale on street criminals' heads if need be), but honestly, the job’s not going well at all: Batman is in his second year punching punks and solving crimes, though the crime has actually grown worse since he started.

A corrupt police department on the whole doesn’t love that he’s around, and piling on to the problems is a masked serial killer named the Riddler (Paul Dano) who is murdering Gotham power players and leaving cryptic cyphers and puzzles for Batman by name.

Bruce, a dark sort even when not in his Batsuit, goes down an investigative rabbit hole to uncover a city poisoned by good intentions turned bad and learns about his late parents’ involvement. What he mainly needs to figure out, though, is will Batman just be a symbol of vengeance or should he be something more?

Robert Pattinson: Actor no longer hates 'Twilight,' says he has 'very warm memories' of it

Catwoman (Zo&#xeb; Kravitz) and Batman (Robert Pattinson) partner up as allies (and love interests) when a serial killer is loose in Gotham City in director Matt Reeves&#39; &quot;The Batman.&quot;
Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Batman (Robert Pattinson) partner up as allies (and love interests) when a serial killer is loose in Gotham City in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman."

Reeves tries to do a lot over three expansive hours, and he mostly succeeds, filling out an expansive Gotham mythology that Batman and his colorful co-stars exist in naturally rather than overshadow. (As much as he packs in, Reeves also seeds intriguing aspects for sequels down the line.)

Bruce has allies in good cop/frequent partner Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), loyal butler Alfred (Andy Serkis) and the shadowy Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), a club waitress and cat burglar who grows close to Batman as they work together and find commonalities in their past traumas. Dano’s Riddler is a Zodiac Killer type with a penchant for punctuation who grows creepier as his story is revealed, while Colin Farrell fabulously embraces his inner Robert De Niro (and is delightfully unrecognizable under a ton of prosthetics) as the gangster Penguin.

The OG Batman: How Michael Keaton's 1989 blockbuster 'Batman' changed superhero movies forever

Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as the gangster Penguin in &quot;The Batman.&quot;
Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as the gangster Penguin in "The Batman."

There’s an interconnectedness among the characters that really works, plus “The Batman” is undoubtedly just really cool. Pattinson plays Batman as an enigma slowly unlocked along with the film's central mystery – as Kravitz’s pre-Catwoman persona discovers, you dig him the more you get to know him. Also, the hero’s muscle-car Batmobile is the niftiest since Michael Keaton’s 1989 road monster, and Reeves’ movie is the best-scored comic book film since 2008’s “The Dark Knight.” A composer with the creativity to be this generation’s John Williams, Michael Giacchino constructs individual character themes and a genre-mashing piano-and-orchestra soundscape that are essential elements in making “The Batman” a triumph.

Reeves’ “The Batman” is doing its thing far outside the DC movie universe where Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman hang out. That’s a good thing: Pattinson’s main man holds down a revamped Gotham that feels distinctively gritty with its blueprint of madness and mayhem, a place you would never want to live in but still would love to revisit as soon as possible.

'It was terrifying': 'The Batman' star Robert Pattinson embraces a superhero who's 'a mess'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Batman' review: Robert Pattinson excels as new Dark Knight

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Queen Elizabeth Kept That James Bond Olympics Stunt a Secret From the Royal Family

    "That was one of the stipulations," the stage manager for the 2012 Summer Games said

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.