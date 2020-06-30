Review of N.S. care facility where 53 died aims to avoid similar COVID-19 outbreak

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is launching a review of a long-term care facility where 53 people died due to COVID-19, with the goal of avoiding a similar outbreak in the fall.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said today he has appointed infectious disease consultant Dr. Chris Lata and former British Columbia associate deputy minister of health Lynn Stevenson to the review committee.

They will interview staff, family and medical experts, as they look into what factors contributed to the spread of COVID-19 at Northwood.

Delorey says the recommendations will "help Northwood and other long-term care facilities better prepare for future waves of this virus."

The terms of reference say reviewers will consider whether the preparedness for and response to COVID-19 infections were appropriate and timely at each stage of the outbreak.

The review of Northwood's Halifax facility is to begin immediately under the Quality Improvement Protection Act, and is expected to provide its conclusions to government by Sept. 15.

The findings will be made public.

The review will also consider best practices in effectively controlling and preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in long-term care settings

The province says it will also do a separate, internal review of broader infection prevention and control within the long-term care sector.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press