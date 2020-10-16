Review: 'Martin Eden' is a story of self-defeat — and a triumphant adaptation of Jack London's novel

The opening moments of “Martin Eden” feature a trove of documentary images filmed in 1921, in the Italian port city of Savona: a throng of workers waving flags at a rally, a locomotive rumbling toward its destination. These fleeting glimpses of a young, still-industrializing century have been folded into a fictional story that appears to be taking place sometime later, judging by some of the inventions we see: a magnetic tape recorder, an adjustable desk lamp, a television set. But it’s the conceit of this vibrant and passionate film, directed with mad brio by Pietro Marcello, that no meaningful difference between past and present or between fiction and nonfiction, really exists. It’s as if the whole 20th century had been distilled, or scrambled, into an eternal, mercurial now.

Where are we? When are we? This disorientation is very much the film’s point and one of its many pleasures. Jack London wrote “Martin Eden” in 1909, a marker that proves as insignificant here as the book’s Northern California setting. In relocating the action to the Campania region of southern Italy and deliberately muddling the time frames, Marcello and his cowriter, Maurizio Braucci, pursue a wilder, more radical kind of faithfulness. The novel was already its own semi-autobiographical hall of mirrors, refracting London’s rise-and-fall journey through that of a restless, misguided and intensely captivating alter ego. This latest of many movie adaptations attempts an even bolder transformation: luminously shot (by Francesco Di Giacomo and Alessandro Abate) on 16-millimeter film, it’s both a richly textured bildungsroman and a rambling cultural, political and historical panorama.

Perhaps most of all, it’s a dazzling showcase for Luca Marinelli, whose magnetic performance in the title role earned him the best actor prize at last year’s Venice International Film Festival. You might have seen Marinelli recently as one of the immortal warriors in “The Old Guard,” and here he offers a different picture of a man out of step with his moment. Martin Eden (“Eh-den,” as he’s called here) seems in his element at first; he’s a towering physical specimen, a handsome, strapping sailor who delights in the open sea but proves just as comfortable on land, where he spends one night romancing a local beauty (Denise Sardisco). He awakens the next morning on the pier, just in time to defend a young man from being accosted by a guard.

Luca Marinelli and Jessica Cressy in the movie "Martin Eden." (Kino Lorber)

The young man, Arturo Orsini (Giustiniano Alpi), repays Martin by inviting him to his wealthy family’s estate, which overflows with books, paintings and sculptures. Martin is awestruck by these totems of high culture and also by Arturo’s exquisitely beautiful sister, Elena (an excellent Jessica Cressy), who looks with gentle amusement — but also real, ardent feeling — at this young man with his rough manners, muscular build and intoxicating life force. Elena introduces him to Baudelaire, corrects his grammar and encourages him to get an education. Martin sets out to do just that, becoming a voracious reader and, in time, an aspiring writer, in hopes that it will make him worthy of Elena’s mind and heart.

One of the novel’s best qualities is how brilliantly it dramatizes Martin’s intellectual hunger, a lust for knowledge that matches and sometimes even surpasses his desire for the woman he loves. It’s a tougher thing for a film to convey, but this one comes closer than most. Martin’s “incessant march through the kingdom of knowledge” is measured not only in the books he carts around but also in his travels through the countryside and the back-breaking jobs he takes on to support his writing. It’s measured too in the French phrases he practices with Elena, his near-comical stream of rejection letters from publishers and the blaze of excitement in his piercing blue eyes, whether he’s peering down at his typewriter or out into a world that seems, for the first time, within his grasp.

