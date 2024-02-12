Review: Justin Hartley makes a handsome network heartthrob in 'Tracker'

This isn’t “Us.” This is Justin Hartley all by himself.

The former Kevin Pearson is no longer doing weepy family drama. Now he’s flexing his muscles (literally and figuratively) in CBS’ “Tracker,” debuting Sunday after Super Bowl LVIII (approximately 10:30 EST/7:30 PST, then Sundays at 9 EST/PST starting Feb. 18). In the new drama, Hartley is a dashing and daring "rewardist," an investigator with outdoor survival skills who makes his living searching for missing people and things and collecting rewards when he finds them.

Based on the book series "The Never Game" by Jeffrey Deaver, "Tracker" (★★★ out of four) is the kind of easy-watch, easy-to-like and easy-to-look-at network procedural that's bound to win hearts and minds at the end of long days when you just can't be bothered to think anymore. Hartley was always better as a leading man (such as "The Noel Diary," his 2022 Netflix Christmas movie) than a supporting brother. He shines as the all-American boy next door (although he has a traumatic backstory) and easily charms his onscreen partners and those of us watching at home. If the show is predictable and a little silly at points, hey, it is not alone on network TV.

Interview: : New Justin Hartley show 'Tracker' sees 'This is Us' star turn action hero

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in "Tracker."

The premise of "Tracker" is simple: If you're lost, Colter Shaw (Hartley) can find you. Living in a beat-up Airstream trailer, he traverses the country rescuing injured hikers, finding runaway kids and earning justice for the people he can't provide a happy ending. He's seeking his own reward, but the show is careful to endow him with a heart of gold and a strong moral code. He never collects money unless he gets the job done, and he may just turn away from a big payday to help someone in dire need.

Colter is helped by an amusing, mostly female crew in his patchwork business. On Zoom calls he has his handlers Velma (Abby McEnany) and Teddi (Robin Weigert), a quirky and entertaining married couple. When he inevitably runs afoul of local law enforcement, lawyer and brief lover Reenie Greene (Fiona Rene) is available to bail him out. And for tech support he can call on Bobby Exley (Eric Graise), who flagrantly commits cybercrimes in pursuit of the greater good.

Story continues

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin and Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin in "Tracker."

"Tracker" is fun to watch because of Hartley's charm. That’s the easy part. Shaping the show around him is requires a bit more effort. “Tracker” is formulaic, but the writers (including Deaver) add some originality in the supporting cast and the mysteries. Changing locations every week presents storytelling opportunities that aren't available on a detective show set in one city. And even if some of Colter's mysteries lack happy endings, they at least have satisfying ones.

If there is one weak aspect of the series it’s Colter's insistence on calling himself a “rewardist,” perhaps the stupidest title on network TV since Fox's short-lived 2012 series “The Finder.” Bounty hunter may not be totally accurate, but it is at least a recognizable job. Or maybe he could go with "Rescue Ranger," like Disney's Chip 'n Dale.

Justin Hartley hangs in there as professional reward seeker Colter Shaw in CBS' "Tracker."

Whatever CBS wants to call him, the network has found a new leading man for a show with a decent balance of spectacle and intimacy, flashy action scenes and quippy romantic tension.

And, don't worry, if you get lost in Hartley's dreamy eyes, he'll be sure to track you down.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Tracker' review: Justin Hartley is a handsome network heartthrob