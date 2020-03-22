Our Review Of Fidelity Car Insurance

fidelity car insurance

Does Fidelity car insurance have the right coverage for you?

Fidelity Insurance, not to be confused with Fidelity Warranty Services, is an auto insurance provider in Berkeley, California. Today, we’ll see how Fidelity car insurance stands up to the competition and whether you should put your trust in the insurer.

We’re putting Fidelity in the hot seat to see how its coverage options, rates, and reviews compare to those of nationwide car insurance providers. Regardless of whether you prefer a small-town insurer or a company with more availability, it’s a good idea to get auto insurance quotes from several different companies when you’re looking for a policy. Follow the link below to start comparing quotes and be sure you’re getting the best rates.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates.



Fidelity Insurance Overview

Fidelity Car Insurance Coverage

Fidelity Car Insurance Cost And Discounts

Quotes And Claims Processes With Fidelity Insurance

Ratings And Reviews: Fidelity Car Insurance

Fidelity Insurance Technology

The Final Word On Fidelity Car Insurance

Our Recommendations For Auto Insurance

Fidelity Insurance Overview

Fidelity Insurance offers insurance policies for customers in Berkeley, California. The agency partners with multiple insurance providers, and Fidelity insurance agents work with customers to find the coverage and price point that the customer wants.

Some Fidelity car insurance partners include Nationwide, Travelers, Berkshire Hathaway (Geico), Chubb, Foremost, Liberty Mutual, and State Farm. Fidelity Insurance writes both personal and commercial lines of insurance. Personal lines include:

Auto insurance

Antique car insurance

Motorcycle insurance

Life insurance

Homeowners insurance

Condo insurance

Jewelry insurance

Recreational vehicle coverage

Flood insurance

Renters insurance

In terms of industry reputation, there isn’t much information out there about Fidelity Insurance. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best have not rated Fidelity, and Fidelity’s own dated website doesn’t provide much insight into the insurance agency.

Fidelity Car Insurance Coverage

With Fidelity car insurance, you can get standard coverage and a few extras through one of the insurance providers that Fidelity works with.

Liability insurance

Collision

Comprehensive

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Roadside assistance

Towing and labor

Rental car reimbursement

Fidelity Car Insurance Cost And Discounts

There are many factors that affect the price of car insurance, including your age, gender, vehicle make and model, and driving history. According to the Insurance Information Institute, California motorists spent an average of $892.55 on car insurance in 2016.

Here’s a breakdown of the amounts that drivers spent on liability, collision, and comprehensive car insurance that year. Remember, not all drivers purchased the same types of coverage or the same limits.

Liability insurance

$520.81

Collision insurance

$423.75

Comprehensive insurance

$99.73

Most car insurance companies provide discounts that range from military discounts to good student discounts. With a Fidelity car insurance policy, you may qualify for:

Multiple vehicles discount

Multiple policies discount

Good student discount

Safe driver discount

Low annual mileage discount

Vehicle safety features discount

Quotes And Claims Processes With Fidelity Insurance

You can request a quote for a Fidelity car insurance plan on Fidelity’s website or by calling an agent. To complete an online quote form, you’ll want to have some information handy, including:

Personal details like your occupation, level of education, residence, and marital status

Vehicle information such as the VIN, number of miles on the odometer, annual mileage, and knowledge of safety features like anti-lock brakes

Driver information for any other drivers on the policy including social security number, license information, occupation, driving history, and discount eligibility

Insurance history information

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates.

To submit a claim with Fidelity Insurance, call 510-548-8200 or go online to submit a request. To complete the request form, you’ll need:

Your contact information

Your policy number

Location, date, time, and description of the accident

Police report details, if any

If you want to check on the status of a Fidelity car insurance claim, you can visit the payment and claims center on the Fidelity website and find the phone number of the car insurance provider that underwrote your policy.

Ratings And Reviews: Fidelity Car Insurance

Although Fidelity car insurance isn’t rated by the BBB or AM Best, there are a few customer reviews out there – all of which are positive. We couldn’t find any customer reviews on Trustpilot or the BBB website, however Fidelity currently has three reviews on Google and six on Yelp.

Fidelity car insurance customers are pleased with the company’s high level of customer service and long-term reliability. Additionally, one Fidelity employee decided to share her appreciation for the company.

“From the time I asked for an appointment online to my visit to their office, I was impressed at every step of the way… It is always our preference to do business locally, and this experience is exactly why.” -Linda H. via Yelp

“My review is based on how Fidelity Insurance Service is as an employer. They generously take great care of us! Here I am out for a morning walk with my dog carrying my [wristlet] that was a Fidelity gift to me a couple of holidays ago, accompanied by a bonus.” -Felicia R. via Google

Fidelity Insurance Technology

Fidelity’s website is dated, and there is no mobile app to be found. On the bright side, you can get a quote online. Plus, many of the providers within the Fidelity car insurance network offer account management through mobile apps.

You can also connect with Fidelity on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. The business has a YouTube page, too, with some videos that feature Fidelity’s rescue dog, Lucy.

The Final Word On Fidelity Car Insurance

Although there isn’t much information about the company online, we think Fidelity Insurance is still worthy of your attention and consideration.

Fidelity Car Insurance Pros

Fidelity Car Insurance Cons

Local agents that promote long-term relationships

Limited to Berkeley, CA

Partners like Nationwide and State Farm

No ratings from BBB or AM Best

Positive customer reviews

Lack of information on website and no mobile app

Working with an independent agency to compare quotes can be a great opportunity to ask questions of a live agent who is ready to help. The downside is that you could be missing out on discounts and coverage options from providers outside of the agency’s network. Even if you think Fidelity is the independent agency for your needs, we recommend researching a few direct providers to get a more comprehensive picture of your car insurance options.

To start comparing car insurance quotes in Berkeley, follow the link below.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates.

Our Recommendations For Auto Insurance

After reviewing the best auto insurance providers in the nation and the most popular California car insurance companies, we found State Farm and Geico to be two great choices on the West Coast.

State Farm: Best For Students

Our research found that State Farm is the most popular car insurance choice for people in California and the best for students. This is because of the discounts available to this age group, like a good student discount and the Steer Clear® program. Steer Clear is a driving refresher course available to drivers under the age of 25 that comes with savings.

But State Farm has ways for customers of any age to save on car insurance policies, like the Drive Safe and Save™ program that works through the State Farm app to monitor your driving behavior. If you accelerate too quickly or brake too hard, the app will know. But don’t worry, the information collected can only qualify you for discounts – it won’t work against you.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico generally has the cheapest auto insurance policies in California, and we named Geico the best overall provider in our industry review. Geico customers can choose from a variety of coverage options to satisfy minimum state laws or create a more comprehensive plan with roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Geico offers good student discounts, customer loyalty discounts, and bonus savings for drivers who switch to Geico from another auto insurance company.

