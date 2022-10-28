Review: Elvis Mitchell's 'Is That Black Enough for You?!?' is a detailed look at Black cinema

Sarah-Tai Black
·2 min read

Attempting a nuanced and caring overview of Black screen history in a little more than two hours is an unenviable task, but film critic turned writer-director Elvis Mitchell’s first foray into documentary filmmaking, "Is That Black Enough for You?!?," certainly makes good work of it. Spanning from the first glimpses of Black life onscreen in the early 20th century through the changing nature of contemporary Black filmmaking cycles, Mitchell weaves the historical with the personal in his ambitious study of Black screen images.

Particular emphasis is placed on the 1970s — for good reason — and the voices we hear from, including Samuel L. Jackson, Charles Burnett and Billy Dee Williams — are more than willing to share their firsthand experience as both Black moviegoers and makers of Black cinema. More than that, Mitchell is particularly insightful in his focus on the methods of (dis)identification that have historically shaped Black audiences and the ways in which we have both projected and rejected the images we carry and see of ourselves within film’s cultural history.

Notable too are his introspections into Black stardom, with observations ranging from the supposed “nonrepeatable phenomenon” of Black stars, the politics of representation at work within this, as well as the contributions and concomitant erasure of Black women from conversations regarding the Black film canon.

While vast in its scope, "Is That Black Enough for You?!?" can’t quite hold up to the weight and breadth of all its material, specifically in the final third where its pace becomes slightly rushed. It’s a delayed, almost breathless sense of urgency that is easily forgiven considering the strength of Mitchell’s commitment to a detailed and embodied historiography. A glossy and breezy summation of Black cinema history this is not, and thank goodness for that.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Highest-paid NHL players of all-time

    Some of the biggest names in hockey today sit atop the list of the highest-paid NHL players of all-time.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Kadri, Flames stay red hot in 4-1 win over Penguins

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Four former water polo athletes file $5.5-million suit against Water Polo Canada

    OTTAWA — Four former members of the national water polo team have filed a $5.5-million lawsuit against Water Polo Canada. According to a statement of claim, the plaintiffs have asked for $1 million in damages for breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, breach of contract, and vicarious liability for physical, psychological and emotional abuse, sexual harassment and mental suffering. They're also asking for $4 million for past and future economic loss, special damages and $500,000 in punitive damag

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • B.C. government says it won't support 2030 Winter Olympics bid

    The B.C. government announced Thursday that it would not be supporting a bid to bring the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games back to the province, where four First Nations were hoping to host them. The province had been reviewing the Indigenous-led bid for more than a year but said in a statement it was worried that billions of dollars in direct costs would jeopardize its "ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now." The 2030 bid is being led by the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wa

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Toronto Maple Leafs give big to Port aux Basques in kind gesture and donation to Fiona relief fund

    Brian (Smokey) Osmond stands proudly in his kitchen, sporting blue and white from head to toe. Before he speaks he chokes up. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Osmond's favourite hockey team, sent a package of Leafs gear to his hometown of Port aux Basques this week to show support for the community hit hard last month by post-tropical storm Fiona. To Osmond, it means the world. "[Channel-Port aux Basques Mayor] Brian Button gave me that," Osmond said, pointing to his new sweater. "I lost everything I ha

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Sorokin has 41-save shutout as Islanders beat Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start. OILERS 3, BLUE

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Atletico Ottawa clinch spot in CPL final

    Atletico Ottawa has clinched a spot in the Canadian Premier League final for the first time after securing a tie at home Sunday against Pacific FC. Sunday's 1-1 draw at TD Place was enough for Atletico to win the home-and-away series against last year's CPL champions by an aggregate score of 3-1. The club shut out Pacific FC 2-0 last weekend on the road in British Columbia. Pacific FC drew first blood Sunday, however, when Thomas Meilleur-Giguère put one past Atletico netminder Nathan Ingham in

  • Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before. Georgiev finished with 34 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rod

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in