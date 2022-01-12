Review: Denzel Washington's mad king marks a Shakespearean triumph in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·3 min read

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is a template for a thoroughly modern take on Shakespeare as Denzel Washington excellently navigates a royal descent into madness but still gets upstaged by one fantastically witchy woman. (And, no, not Frances McDormand.)

With eerie brilliance, British stage legend Kathryn Hunter plays all three of the witches who give Washington’s Scotsman the prophecy that sends him on the Bard’s iconic quest of murder, betrayal and guilt in director Joel Coen’s black-and-white “Macbeth” adaptation (★★★ out of four; rated R; in theaters now and streaming Friday on Apple TV+).

Turned into a minimalistic supernatural nightmare here, the 11th-century story of political intrigue and bad deeds sticks faithfully to ye olde source material: After leading the army of King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson) in an important defeat of a traitor, Macbeth (Washington) and his friend Banquo (Bertie Carvel) encounter “three weird sisters” who foretell what is to come – most importantly, one states, “All hail Macbeth, who shall be king thereafter.”

'I can't believe we did this': Frances McDormand chokes up with Denzel Washington over 'Tragedy of Macbeth'

Denzel Washington takes his turn playing Shakespeare&#39;s infamous Scottish lord in Joel Coen&#39;s &quot;The Tragedy of Macbeth.&quot;
Denzel Washington takes his turn playing Shakespeare's infamous Scottish lord in Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

It plants a seed in the mind of Macbeth, a world-weary general getting up in age, so much that he’s put off when Duncan names his son Malcolm (Harry Melling) the Prince of Cumberland, thereby making him the rightful heir to the throne. Macbeth mentions his new ambition in a correspondence to his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand), a calculating sort who wants to off Duncan when the king visits their castle. When Macbeth has second thoughts, his spouse attacks his manhood to help convince him, the deed is done, and Macbeth takes the kingship when Malcolm flees the country, putting the increasingly unstable new despot at odds with Duncan loyalist Macduff (Corey Hawkins).

Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington: Read USA TODAY's rare joint interview with the Hollywood icons

Frances McDormand plays the scheming, sleepwalking Lady Macbeth in &quot;The Tragedy of Macbeth.&quot;
Frances McDormand plays the scheming, sleepwalking Lady Macbeth in "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

Coen, who makes his solo directorial debut after a career of Oscar-nominated works with brother Ethan, keeps the authentic Shakespearean language and sets it against artificial production design, really leaning into that whole “all the world’s a stage” mindset. It gives “Tragedy” an interesting Expressionist vibe that doesn’t always work, yet adds noir-ish style and intimacy to Washington and McDormand’s character-driven scenes. It also ramps up the moodiness of the creepier aspects, such as heavy fog drifts, cackling ravens, vengeful ghosts, floating daggers and divinations via a child’s disembodied head.

The tale’s central power couple are two of the most infamous characters in literature, performed by generations of actors, and what Washington and McDormand bring is a winning desperation to two people who finally want what's owed to them. McDormand lends a quietly unnerving bent to her lady's scheming. And with his various monologues and soliloquies, Washington plays a man twisted and corrupted by the decisions he makes so successfully that when Macbeth intones “Full of scorpions is my mind, dear wife,” you completely believe him. Those who appreciate his Oscar-winning turn in “Training Day” will adore his also-award-worthy mad king.

Kathryn Hunter plays the infamous witches of Shakespeare&#39;s iconic play in &quot;The Tragedy of Macbeth.&quot;
Kathryn Hunter plays the infamous witches of Shakespeare's iconic play in "The Tragedy of Macbeth."

We know he’s a legend, though: Hunter is the refreshing, movie-stealing performer most folks won’t recognize. A veteran of Shakespearean productions who made a minor appearance in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Hunter is remarkable in her role as the witches. The freaky trio come alive through different croaky voices out of the same hooded, contorting figure who garners chills every time she speaks. If you're wondering if we really need another "Macbeth," she's pretty much the best reason.

With “Tragedy of Macbeth,” something wicked this way comes – something familiar to anyone who remembers high school English classes but also at times a darkly enchanting delight.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Macbeth' streaming review: Denzel Washington slays Shakespeare's king

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Raptors' OG Anunoby learning to use unique blend of size, athleticism in his favour

    Anunoby is at last learning how to leverage his strength to become more efficient on offence.

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysa Liu certainly didn't look as if she was suffering from COVID-19 on Saturday, when her smiling face was beamed into Bridgestone Arena by Zoom following the announcement of the American team headed for the Beijing Olympics. The biggest question now: When will her quarantine period end? Liu joined U.S. champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in making the three-woman squad, even though she was forced to withdraw from nationals following a positive test. Liu wound

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith running for IOC athletes' commission

    OTTAWA — Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is running for a spot on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All international athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Canadian hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser was elected to the commission in 2014. Her eight-year term ends with Beijing's Games. Smith, a 34-year-old from Ottawa, competed in track

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Oilers place forward Kailer Yamamoto in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed Kailer Yamamoto in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol after the forward tested positive on a rapid test. Yamamoto was pulled from the Oilers' practice Friday after recording the positive result. Coach Dave Tippett said the team is awaiting further results to confirm the test. Edmonton also has superstar captain Connor McDavid, defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan in protocol. McDavid, Barrie and Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday pro