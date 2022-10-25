Review: Chastain is an everyday superhero in 'Good Nurse'

  • This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    1/7

    Film Review - The Good Nurse

    This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Netflix shows Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    2/7

    Film Review - The Good Nurse

    This image released by Netflix shows Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Netflix shows Eddie Redmayne in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    3/7

    Film Review - The Good Nurse

    This image released by Netflix shows Eddie Redmayne in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    4/7

    Film Review - The Good Nurse

    This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    5/7

    Film Review - The Good Nurse

    This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This image released by Netflix shows Noah Emmerich, from left, Nnamdi Asomugha and Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    6/7

    Film Review - The Good Nurse

    This image released by Netflix shows Noah Emmerich, from left, Nnamdi Asomugha and Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This image released by Netflix shows Devyn McDowell as Maya Loughren, left, Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren, center, and Alix West Lefler as Alex Loughren in a scene from "The Good Nurse.."(JoJo Whilden / Netflix via AP)
    7/7

    Film Review - The Good Nurse

    This image released by Netflix shows Devyn McDowell as Maya Loughren, left, Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren, center, and Alix West Lefler as Alex Loughren in a scene from "The Good Nurse.."(JoJo Whilden / Netflix via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Eddie Redmayne in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Noah Emmerich, from left, Nnamdi Asomugha and Jessica Chastain in a scene from "The Good Nurse." (JoJo Whilden/Netflix via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Devyn McDowell as Maya Loughren, left, Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren, center, and Alix West Lefler as Alex Loughren in a scene from "The Good Nurse.."(JoJo Whilden / Netflix via AP)
JOCELYN NOVECK
·5 min read

Movie titles are always important, but there’s special significance to the title of “The Good Nurse,” based on the horrific serial killings of dozens and possibly hundreds of patients by a night nurse who injected fatal drugs into IV bags.

Of course, real-life convicted killer Charles Cullen, potentially one of the most prolific serial killers of all time, is not the “good nurse” in the title, even in an ironic sense. It is, rather, fellow nurse Amy Loughren — played by a luminous, effortlessly empathetic Jessica Chastain — who first befriended Cullen, then suspected him, then helped bring him down.

In bravely securing the evidence police needed, Loughren surely saved countless lives, because the hospitals where Cullen worked, the film argues, lacked the moral courage to act on their suspicions — firing Cullen for minor offenses and essentially leaving him to keep killing (he worked at nine hospitals.) In focusing the story on this “good nurse,” director Tobias Lindholm and screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns, working from Charles Graeber’s book, make a powerful argument for telling such stories not via the killers themselves — psychoanalyzing and perhaps aggrandizing them — but via those who bravely confronted them. And so Loughren, a single working mom with heart trouble, becomes an everyday superhero.

There’s a simple moviemaking lesson here, too, which is that when you have a cast as talented as this, led by Chastain and Eddie Redmayne (going way darker than usual), it becomes less important if the structure seems to veer formulaic. There are, alas, moments where “The Good Nurse” has a too-familiar TV police procedural feel, when you know just what’s going to happen next and see the plot machinery moving. But the acting, especially Chastain’s never-a-false-moment portrayal, triumphs over all that.

We begin with a brief prologue in 1999, at a Pennsylvania hospital. Suddenly a patient “codes,” and staff rush — unsuccessfully — to save him. Quietly watching is Cullen, standing against a wall.

Redmayne plays Cullen as someone so unremarkable, he can melt into that wall. Seemingly taking to heart a description in Graeber’s book of “a sad Mr. Rogers type," he even wears a gray cardigan. Lacking definable personality, he is a true cipher. (Redmayne also becomes yet another top British actor to display an uncanny facility with American accents.)

Now we jump to 2003, and a New Jersey hospital. Amy, the night nurse, is exhausted and overworked, but obviously devoted to patients. When an elderly patient’s husband balks at leaving his wife alone overnight, Amy breaks the rules on no guests and brings him a pillow and blanket.

A single mom, Amy works nights so she can be with her kids in the daytime. She can barely pay the babysitter, let alone the private doctor treating her heart condition, which will require surgery. She can’t get care in the hospital because they’d fire her if they knew. And she still needs several more months to qualify for health insurance.. (The movie makes a good argument for how undervalued nurses are in this country, not to mention the absurd notion that this nurse who saves lives lacks her own health insurance.)

Enter Cullen, who arrives on the night shift with “great recommendations,” according to Amy’s supervisor. Seemingly generous and hard-working, he immediately becomes friends with Amy, meeting and playing with her kids, and vowing to help conceal her condition — even sneaking meds from the hospital's automatic dispensing system (he’s identified a way to cancel an order but still get the drugs). Meanwhile, Amy’s elderly patient dies, inexplicably. Her husband is gutted. And now, police start asking questions.

Two detectives have suspicions right away. These dogged investigators, played by Nnamdi Asomugha and Noah Emmerich (the latter latching onto the culprit far earlier than did his hapless FBI agent in “The Americans”) are stonewalled by the hospital, which is run by sleazy corporate types out to save their for-profit institution over protecting lives. Kim Dickens is chilling as a former nurse turned administrator who shills for her hospital.

As for Amy, she initially defends Charlie, but understands better than anyone how he could have gamed the system. As more people die, she discovers his tampering. But the police need more proof.

Chastain’s best scenes come toward the end when she is seized with fear, yet determined to stop her friend even when it means confronting him boldly at close range as he begins to unravel. Redmayne has the task of showing us what truly mundane evil looks like. Except for one moment that feels jarring for its suddenness, he craftily displays a veneer starting to crack.

So we know whodunit, and we know how. But anyone looking for an answer as to WHY Cullen did the unthinkable won’t get it here (when the real man appeared on “60 Minutes,” he basically had no answer, pulling back on an unconvincing mercy-killing claim.)

And to the filmmakers’ credit, they don't manufacture a motivation where there wasn’t one. There's no need. The unembellished horror of this real-life tale is way more than enough.

“The Good Nurse,” a Netflix release, has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America “for language.” Running time: 121 minutes. Three stars out of four.

MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Under 17 requires adult parent or guardian.

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my