Our Review Of Central Auto Insurance

Are you looking for a new car insurance policy where you can make a long-lasting relationship with your insurance agent? Then Central auto insurance might be a good fit for you.

We reviewed the best car insurance companies in the nation for 2020, and we are going to use the same metrics to rate Central auto insurance. Read this article to learn if Central Insurance offers a car insurance plan that would meet your needs in your state.

It’s smart for drivers to get quotes from multiple sources and compare coverage and rates. While an independent insurance agent can help you do this with the providers within their network, you don’t want to miss out on a great deal with an out-of-network provider. Follow the link below to compare car insurance quotes from insurance providers in your area.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates.

COMPARE QUOTES

Overview Of Central Insurance

Central Insurance Companies is a conglomerate of independent agencies. Representatives don’t work with just one auto insurance company, but rather, these agents work with you to discuss your insurance goals and find a plan that meets your needs from within their provider network.

Central writes over 350,000 insurance policies in 24 states with headquarters located in Van Wert, Ohio. If you live in one of these states, you could be eligible for Central auto insurance.

Arizona

Idaho

Maryland

New Hampshire

Ohio

Texas

Colorado

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Utah

Connecticut

Indiana

Michigan

New York

South Carolina

Virginia

Georgia

Kentucky

Nevada

North Carolina

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Central Insurance provides personal and business lines of insurance. You can get personal insurance for your home, condo, rental property, boat, vehicle, and more. Let’s dive into Central auto insurance offerings.

Central Auto Insurance Coverage

Central auto insurance includes basic coverage options for liability insurance (BI/PD), collision, comprehensive, medical payments (MedPay), and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM). On the Central Insurance website, you will find comprehensive insurance listed as “other than collision coverage.”

Central offers three coverage plans that include extra types of car insurance. All personal auto insurance policies come with roadside assistance, and agreed value coverage (AVC) is available as an add-on to your policy.

Central Signature Auto Policy

Towing and labor

Transportation expenses

Worldwide rental car coverage

Loan/lease gap protection

Original equipment parts

Short-term replacement cost loss settlement

Coverage may vary in Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia.

Central Mutual Summit Auto Policy

New car repair and replacement

Windshield replacement with no deductible

Rental car loss of use up to $1,000

Towing and labor

Transportation expenses

Loan/lease gap protection

Parked auto collision coverage

Lockout coverage

Doubled MedPay coverage

Fire, police, rescue squad, and ambulance service charge coverage

Excess electronic equipment coverage

Personal effects coverage

Air bag replacement coverage

Waiver of deductible for certain comprehensive and collision losses

Automobile death benefit

Pet injury coverage

Child safety seat coverage

Coverage may vary in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Central Auto Plus Endorsement

Towing and labor

Waived collision deductible

Doubled MedPay coverage for policies with up to $5,000 in MedPay (for a total of $10,000)

Plan is not available in Kentucky or Texas. Coverage may vary in Michigan, New York, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Cost Of Central Auto Insurance

The cost of Central auto insurance varies depending on many factors, including what state you live in, the coverage you choose, and personal factors like your age, gender, and driving history.

Luckily, Central Insurance has no shortage of discounts to help customers save money on car insurance. Here’s a comprehensive list of the insurance discounts that you can get with a Central auto insurance policy.

Package Credit

If you have auto and home policies with Central Insurance, combine them to save money on both.

E-Credit

Enroll in e-billing and select e-policy options to receive a $5 credit every year.

Customer Loyalty Credit

After your first two consecutive years with Central auto insurance, earn a credit. You can eventually get up to 10 percent off after 10 years of loyalty.

Insurance Score

Policyholders with good insurance scores (determined by your credit information) receive a discount.

Payment Timeliness

Save money on your policies if you’ve had no cancellation notices for lack of payment.

Higher Deductibles

Choose to pay a higher deductible and save money on your Central auto insurance policy.

Elite New Policy Discount

If you carry higher liability limits and are accident free with a high insurance score and little to no traffic violations, you qualify for this discount.

Paid in Full

Receive a five percent discount for paying your auto premium in full annually.

teenSMART® Discounts

When a teen on your policy completes the teenSMART® driver safety program, get a discount on your teen’s premium.

New Teen Driver Family Loyalty Discount

When you add a teen driver to your policy, you’ll get a discount determined by how long you’ve been a customer.

Driver Training

Earn a credit for completing a driver’s education course.

Good Student

Any full-time student who maintains a B average or higher gets a discount on their policy.

Vehicle Safety Features

If your car is equipped with seatbelts and/or anti-theft devices, you could get a discount.

Accident Prevention

Drivers who complete an approved accident prevention course will get a credit on their Central auto insurance policy.

Quotes And Claims: Central Auto Insurance

To get a quote from Central Insurance, you can visit the website to find an independent agent to work with in your area. After a discussion about your car insurance coverage and budget goals, your agent will recommend plans that meet your needs from providers within the Central network.

To submit a claim for a Central auto insurance policy, visit the Central website and fill out a claim form. Customers also have the option to submit a claim through Central’s Facebook page or via the myCentral® app, however the app only has a 2.7-star rating on Google Play.

Your final option to report a claim is via phone. Call 888-263-2924 to submit a claim or 800-988-9808 to submit a glass claim. You’ll speak to a member of the Services Department who will help you report your claim.

Ratings And Reviews For Central Insurance

Central Insurance has positive ratings from experts like AM Best and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). AM Best rates Central’s financial strength at an A, meaning Excellent, while BBB gives the insurer an A+. These marks tell us that Central has stable finances and strong business practices that benefit customers.

Customer reviews for Central auto insurance are largely positive. Some common complaints mention concerns with claims payments, but all of the complaints filed with the BBB have been resolved, which tells us that Central prides itself on customer service.

“Central insurance gave me the best rates for the coverage. Professional and very helpful with quality customer service.” -via Clearsurance

“Failed to pay all damages for a car accident that the company's client was at fault [for] based on the police report. Insurance company did not pay off damages that I incurred due to the accident that their client caused.” -via BBB

Verdict On Central Auto Insurance

Given the company’s extensive coverage and variety of discounts, Central auto insurance is a good choice for drivers that live in one of the states with service. We also like the company’s up-to-date website, which is equipped with videos about insurance offerings.

Keep in mind that Central is an insurance agency that uses independent insurance agents to find plans with various car insurance companies. The downfall to using an independent agent is that you only have access to providers in their network. If you would prefer to work directly with an insurer, you should look elsewhere.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

When we reviewed the top insurance companies in the nation, there were some that rose above the rest. Anytime you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from several providers so you can compare coverage and cost.

Why State Farm?

Our State Farm auto insurance review found that State Farm is the best choice for students. This is because of the discount opportunities that are available to the age group, like State Farm’s Steer Clear® program that encourages safe driving habits for drivers under 25.

State Farm offers standard coverage and extra types of coverage, including:

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Rideshare insurance

And more

Among many discount opportunities, the Drive Safe & Save™ program is available to any driver who lets the State Farm app or OnStar monitor their driving habits. The technology collects information like how fast you accelerate and how hard you brake to determine savings, and the information can never be used to increase the price of your car insurance.

Why Progressive?

Our research into Progressive car insurance found that this company is the best provider for high-risk drivers, including drivers in their 20s and drivers with a DUI on record.

Like State Farm and Central auto insurance, you can get standard coverage plus a few extra types of coverage like:

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Gap insurance

Custom parts and equipment value

And more

There are many unique benefits to becoming a Progressive customer, including the Name Your Price® tool and the Snapshot® mobile app. The Name Your Price feature on Progressive’s website allows you to shop for a policy that best meets your coverage needs starting with the price you want to pay. Progressive’s Snapshot mobile app or vehicle plug-in monitors driving habits for a discount similar to State Farm’s program.

