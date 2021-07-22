Review calls for independent regulator in English game

An independent regulator is required to protect the future of key aspects of the English game, the chair of the independent fan-led review has said.

Former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch has issued a wide range of proposals which would revolutionise the governance of the game in England and give supporters a greater say.

The Government commissioned the review in the wake of the Super League breakaway threat in April.

Pleased to publish my interim findings from the Fan Led Review into Football Governance which include recommendations for an Independent Regulator, a golden share on certain heritage issues, much improved governance across football. My full letter is at https://t.co/ze2mZ6JkKH — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) July 22, 2021

Following extensive consultation, Crouch set out preliminary recommendations in a letter to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden on Thursday.

Some of the proposals are designed to ward off similar breakaways in the future, but the letter also looked at measures to tackle financial mismanagement and protect club heritage assets such as the badge and colours by giving fans a ‘golden share’ veto.

Crouch believes an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF) should have oversight of financial regulation, corporate governance and ownership but that its scope should not cover ‘football issues’ such as the running of leagues and video technology.

Legislation would be required to mandate a regulator and Dowden warned: “I will not hesitate to take bold steps where necessary.”

Grateful to @tracey_crouch for her update on the fan-led review of football. Now is the time to take a wide-ranging look at reform of the game and I will not hesitate to take bold steps where necessary. https://t.co/3RcLkaH3YG — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) July 22, 2021

Other eye-catching proposals are for club representatives to be removed from the EFL and National League boards and for them to be replaced by independent directors, and for “meaningful discussion” between those competitions to consider the top tier of the National League being absorbed into the EFL.

She will also look at ways to mandate fan engagement, so that fans are consulted on key issues.

Crouch will issue her final recommendations in the autumn.