Review: Awkwafina is Nora from Queens ★★★☆☆ and Hell on Wheels ★★★★☆

This weekend, two new series arrive on BBC iPlayer. One is American, the other Welsh; both feature strong female leads telling unfamiliar stories. Apart from that, they have absolutely nothing in common.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (released on Sunday, ★★★☆☆) stars the rapper, comedian and actress Awkwafina playing a semi-fictionalised version of herself growing up in New York when she was still plain old Nora Lum.

The basic details of the show are true to her real upbringing: Nora lives with her sparky grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn) and aloof father (BD Wong) in an apartment in the Queens district, where she is trying to work out what to do with her life.

The 27-year-old fictional Nora has a slacker mentality aligned to delusional job expectations conceived through a haze of weed and Red Bull. When her father walks into his study to find her asleep at his desk having used his computer to play Savage Valley all night, he calmly makes his feelings known:

Dad: I hate it when you use my computer.

Nora: Dad! We discussed this, you know what I'm using it for.

Dad: To play fruity tooty games.

Nora: No! for sending emails and applying for jobs.

Dad: Oh, what jobs?

Nora: Editor-in-chief of the Miami Herald, music supervisor on Stranger Things, a Department of Justice attorney for the city of Trenton.

Dad [with a delivery as dry as the Arizona desert]: These are not viable jobs.

BD Wong plays Wally, Nora's father

The show is amusing rather than funny unless non-PC grandma is involved, when everything moves up a notch. The scene in which she picks a fight with an elderly, snooty Korean woman in Atlantic City has the makings of a classic.

Insults are traded, racial stereotypes are exchanged, and iPads are forcibly unplugged as the two old ladies face-off with their respective OAP crews in support. Grandma is hauled away by security, only to meet Nora outside who has also been evicted.

Nora: Grandma, what happened?

Grandma: I got kicked out… after I picked a fight with some Korean bitches.

Nora: You tried to start an inter-Asian race war in there?

Grandma: Oh yeah, they make good soap operas I'll give them that.

Nora: You know I'm half-Korean, right?

Grandma: Well, yeah girl, yeah.

Lori Tan Cinn plays the role of Nora's grandma, who helped to raise her

As anybody who has watched her 2012 YouTube hit song My Vag knows, Awkwafina is a genius. Or, at very least, extremely talented. She was great in Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and exceptional in The Farewell (2019) for which she became the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best actress. She has a screen presence like Keith Richards' new teeth, which is to say, she really stands out.

All of which makes her new sitcom a little disappointing. Although her heightened-reality take on life growing up as an Asian American in New York feels fresh, the show as a whole is staid and traditional.

The jokes hit easy targets rather than revealing home truths in a script co-written by the actress who is operating in a zone so comfortable it's akin to watching Lewis Hamilton race a bunch of kids in go-carts - he still looks great but it doesn't exactly get your pulse racing. The show is OK, but Awkwafina is a lot better than that.

Awkwafina won a Golden Globe for best actress for her performance as Billi in The Farewell

