Review: As Aretha Franklin, a soulful Jennifer Hudson keeps 'Respect' from hitting the wrong note

Give her the proper respect: Jennifer Hudson stuns with her performance singing and inhabiting the life of musical royalty, even if the new Aretha Franklin biopic leans conventionally commonplace.

Rather than giving the Queen of Soul the cradle-to-grave treatment, “Respect” (★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters Friday) focuses on Franklin’s life over a formative 20-year span, from young Aretha (Skye Dakota Turner) having to deal with trauma and tragedy in her Detroit childhood circa 1952 to the grownup singer (Hudson) navigating her own personal demons while rocketing to global stardom in the 1960s and early ‘70s.

Directed by Liesl Tommy, the drama sparkles whenever Hudson belts out a tune, from “Think” to “Amazing Grace” to the movie's quintessential title track, but every other scene in the two and a half hour film just seems like a way to bide time until she sings again. So as a concert film of sorts it works – as a movie it could be a lot better.

As a 10-year-old vocal prodigy, Aretha is woken up by her Baptist minister dad C.L. (Forest Whitaker) to entertain guests at his late-night parties. Infidelity and abuse led to his parents’ breakup, and Aretha’s visits with her mom also involve music: At the piano, Barbara Franklin (Audra McDonald) tells her daughter, “If you ever don’t want to sing, don’t.” Barbara’s sudden death – and a sense of growing independence she seeds in Aretha – creates friction between Aretha and her father, a conflict that continues into adulthood as Aretha embarks on her music career and struggles to find not only a hit song but also her own musical identity.

Aretha later falls under the sway of Ted White (Marlon Wayans), her violent and jealous husband/manager, though finds allies such as music producer Jerry Wexler (Marc Maron). The quest for dignity and respect Aretha’s mom instilled in her begins to change her musical fortunes as she takes more ownership of her songs – Aretha figuring out her famous arrangement of Otis Redding’s “Respect” with her sisters (Saycon Sengbloh and Hailey Kilgore) is a tender moment. However, the movie also tackles her drinking, her religion and her history with the civil rights moment. "You have to disturb the peace when you can't get peace,” Aretha says when standing up for arrested activist Angela Davis.

While Tracey Scott Wilson’s screenplay does tie together themes, “Respect” touches on a lot of different aspects of her life, so it often loses focus, and sticks to its timeline without much nuance. The movie doesn’t shy away from the dark points but doesn’t expand on them either – one scene hints to sexual abuse as a child, and is subtly referenced later, though is never really broached fully.

One thing that absolutely works though, is Hudson, because it's hard to fathom anyone else playing Aretha this well. The Oscar-winner's powerful singing is no surprise to anyone paying a modicum of attention to pop culture – or who watched “American Idol” or “Dreamgirls” – but she’s next-level terrific at capturing both the pain and the pride of Franklin’s songbook.

Tommy’s surrounded her with a number of fabulous double threats: Turner sounds phenomenal as kid Aretha, McDonald and Mary J. Blige (as blues legend Dinah Washington) aren’t in the movie nearly enough, and Tituss Burgess has a splendid supporting role as James Cleveland, the gospel icon key in bringing Aretha back to her church roots.

Hudson was handpicked by Franklin to play her in a movie, so add that to the late Queen of Soul’s long list of successes. But similar to other recent musical biopic vehicles like “Judy” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “Respect” never reaches the greatness of its shining star.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Respect' review: Soulful Jennifer Hudson lifts Aretha Franklin biopic