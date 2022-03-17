Review: Amy Schumer's 'Life & Beth' is a surprise, and a total triumph

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Review: Amy Schumer's 'Life & Beth' is a surprise, and a total triumph

You might think you know what Hulu's "Life & Beth" will be about when you hear it's from Amy Schumer.

A star with her reputation and credits, who will soon be co-hosting the Oscars, brings a lot of expectations for a new project. Viewers are likely to anticipate a raunchy rom-com like her 2015 film "Trainwreck," a female empowerment parable like "I Feel Pretty" (2018) or a biting social satire like the later seasons of her acclaimed Comedy Central sketch show, "Inside Amy Schumer."

But you'll find a quieter, more intimate side of Schumer in "Beth" (streaming Friday, ★★★★ out of four) than fans have seen before. The 10-episode, half-hour series is funny, sure, but it's also achingly sad, dealing with family trauma as easily as it makes jokes about getting high on mushrooms or poorly timed broken condoms. There is a depth here that until now has been present only in Schumer's greatest sketches, a layered, thematic and semi-autobiographical story that is some of the actress, writer and director's very best work.

Amy Schumer returns to TV as Beth (Amy Schumer), an unhappy wine seller in &quot;Life &amp; Beth.&quot;
Amy Schumer returns to TV as Beth (Amy Schumer), an unhappy wine seller in "Life & Beth."

Schumer stars as Beth, a disaffected wine sales rep approaching 40 who's sleepwalking through her life. She's been dating the same man for 10 years and can barely garner enough enthusiasm to spend the night with him. She is a great saleswoman, but doesn't really enjoy it. Her relationships with her sister (Susannah Flood), mother (Laura Benanti) and friends are strained and distant.

More: 'Nothing too brutal': Oscars co-host Amy Schumer reveals how far her jokes will go

Beth's life is upended after a death in the family forces her to re-evaluate all of her choices, and the very core of who she is. Looking for a change, she moves from Manhattan back to her hometown on Long Island, selling wine for a local vineyard. It's there she meets John (Michael Cera in his most grownup role to date), a quirky, terse farmer with whom Beth has instant chemistry. The longer she stays, the more Beth reflects on her troubled childhood, shown in flashbacks.

John (Michael Cera) and Beth (Amy Schumer) start to fall for each other after meeting at a vineyard in Long Island.
John (Michael Cera) and Beth (Amy Schumer) start to fall for each other after meeting at a vineyard in Long Island.

The romance between Beth and John is a far more authentic, messy version of courtship than we usually see in pop culture. Making it from flirtation to relationship isn't the end of the story – or the tension between them – as both struggle to figure out how they fit as a new couple.

John seems as though he might be on the autism spectrum, which Schumer confirmed to USA TODAY in an interview, noting that she based him on her husband. He's complicated and sometimes difficult, spending a funeral worried that his prized fishing boat might not be tied down rather than mourning. But where others are put off by John's personality, Beth is often drawn in, seeing someone who complements her. Watching their relationship unfold is relatable and beautiful.

More: The 50 best TV shows to watch on Hulu in March 2022: 'The Dropout,' 'Life & Beth'

But "Beth" is more than just a love story. The series is at its very best during the flashbacks to Beth's life on Long Island in the 1990s, a child of a bitter divorce who becomes an awkward teen. Schumer's scripts evoke the overwhelming emotions of adolescence, treating the major and minor traumas Beth goes through – from mean boys to a serious injury to mental health concerns – with care and finesse. Violet Young, who plays Beth as a teen, is a wonderful talent who makes these scenes come alive.

Young Beth (Violet Young) and Young Liz (Grace Power) in one of the 1990s-set flashbacks in &quot;Life &amp; Beth.&quot;
Young Beth (Violet Young) and Young Liz (Grace Power) in one of the 1990s-set flashbacks in "Life & Beth."

"Beth" is complex and layered, and a departure for Schumer in the best way. Yet even the commercials Hulu has aired for the series undersell its depth, focusing on the romance and comedy. There is so much more to "Beth," and to Beth. There is something refreshing about the series, and how it resists neat categorization.

If these are the kind of stories a more mature, experienced Schumer can tell, I can't wait for more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Life & Beth' review: Amy Schumer show is a total triumph

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Ducks trade D Josh Manson to Colorado for prospect Helleson

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The

  • Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — In the past couple of weeks, Nico Daws has staked a claim as the New Jersey Devils' No. 1 goaltender. Daws made 33 saves and stopped two Anaheim shootout attempts to lead the Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Ducks on Saturday night. Daws has been impressive the past seven days in winning three of the four games on the just completed home stand, allowing eight goals. The 21-year-old has started the last seven games and he is 6-4 on the season. “We’ve been given that opportunit

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Caleb Jones, Jonathan Toews score two each as Blackhawks rally past Senators 6-3

    OTTAWA — For the second straight game the Ottawa Senators learned they can ill afford to sit back on a lead. Saturday night the Senators had a solid start only to see it slip away along with the game as they fell 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks (22-30-8) were led by veterans Jonathan Toews, who scored twice, and Patrick Kane, who picked up three assists. Caleb Jones also scored twice with Sam Lafferty and Dylan Strome rounding out the scoring. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots, wh

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Mikyla Grant-Mentis is Toronto's newest hockey star

    Mikyla Grant-Mentis is poised to become a star in the hottest hockey market on the planet.