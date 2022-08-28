Reverse Phone Lookup Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter User Profiles

Swordfish.AI
·6 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2022 / Reverse phone lookups are commonly used to identify a missed call, an sms text from an unfamiliar number, or when you are unsure who is calling. Using a free reverse phone lookup tool will help you quickly identify the caller to discover the phone owner's full name, address, email address, and other contact details. Swordfish AI has created a reverse phone look up to discover the cell phone number of any Linkedin, Facebook, or Twitter user, all while abiding by the social platforms terms of service.

Swordfish.AI, Sunday, August 28, 2022, Press release picture
Reverse phone lookup cell phone numbers on social media profiles such as Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter easily with Swordfish.ai's new reverse phone number search tool. Image Credit: 123RF / Zinkevych.

"Swordfish AI is a great way to find personal or business phone numbers from social media profiles by using our deep search reverse phone lookup. Find accurate mobile phones, emails, business phone numbers, and more data, in just a click. You can do a reverse phone search, using just the social media profile of the prospect," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Swordfish AI.

What Is A Reverse Phone Lookup?

There are free and paid options for reverse phone lookup tools to identify callers. With the help of such a tool, quickly and easily find out who is calling or texting you. Simply enter the area code and phone number to find out what public records are connected to that landline or mobile telephone number. There are various search options for performing a telephone number lookup that will provide any records that match that phone number, including name, address, email, social profiles, and other valuable contact information.

Reverse Phone Lookup Use Cases

With a free reverse phone lookup, quickly and easily find out who is calling or texting you by searching public records connected to a landline or mobile phone number. Millions of phone records, including landline and mobile numbers, will be checked simultaneously in real-time through Swordfish AI's proprietary advanced "deep search" engine to find accurate and current results.

These tools offer free reverse phone number reverse lookup results in seconds, making them a useful and fast service. You get different search options for telephone number lookup that will inform you if they could find any records that match, including name, address, and other information.

Social Media Reverse Phone Lookups

Social media websites are the one of best sources of searching for anyone with a social media profile. For example, for personal consumer lookups, Facebook is a good place to start since many people use Facebook for personal use. For business, you might look at LinkedIn and Twitter, as many more business professionals use those platforms for business purposes.

Facebook Phone Number Search

There are many reasons why you would want to find someone's cell phone number on Facebook, but it is not always easy. There are various chrome extensions and online tools which help you get the mobile phone number by scrapping the Facebook profile. It is much easier to get a Facebook email address using those tools as they scrape and find the data for you. The problem with scraper tools are they violate Facebook's terms of service and could get your Facebook account banned.

Swordfish AI is a safe and accurate alternative. The unique thing about Swordfish AI is that it does not violate the Facebook terms of service because it's not actually scrapping Facebook. It is only using the person's profile url as a data reference. It then uses Google to verify this is the correct person you are looking for. Finally, Swordfish AI simultaneously connects to over 200+ network data partners, live in real-time, to obtain the most updated cell phone numbers and contact information for that person.

Linkedin Cell Phone Number Lookup

Searching a LinkedIn profile should be your first thing to check as that's the easiest way to find a prospect's phone number. Some people put their official contact email addresses and telephone numbers to allow people to reach out to them for business connection purposes. Specifically, check out their Linkedin profile "contact info" section. It sounds too simple, but this works most of the time, if the Linkedin user actually puts their phone number in their contact info on their profile.

Twitter Reverse Phone Number Search

To find someone's cell phone number on Twitter, you can first check their Twitter profile since they may have included how to contact them on their own tweets. You can also check their Twitter profile bio area where they typically include a link for how to get in touch with them via email or other social networks. Many people put their professional company email address or phone number for those who want to reach out to them for business purposes.

A quick and easy way on how to find someone's phone number or email address on Twitter is to use the Swordfish AI social media search option.

About Swordfish AI's Reverse Phone Lookup Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter

Who Uses Swordfish AI?

- Anyone wanting to get verified contact info quickly - cell phone numbers or emails.

- Sales Professionals wanting to target and land Enterprise-Level accounts.

- Sales Development Reps (SDRs) or Business Development Reps (BDRs) wanting to generate leads quickly for scheduling demo calls.

- Recruiting, Human Resources (HR), Talent Acquisition, and Teams of Recruiters looking to source candidate contact information to fill open positions quickly.

- CEOs and Founders looking to target more potential investors and raise money for their startup company.

Common Problems Swordfish AI Solves:

- Are your Sales Development Reps (SDRs) not booking enough meetings?

- Would your Account Executives (AEs) rather be talking to more sales prospects and closing more Enterprise-Level deals?

- Burned out from spending too much time finding accurate decision maker cell phone numbers and emails?

- Struggling to find new prospects, and then figuring out how to contact them?

- Would you rather have a prospect's cell phone number to call or text them directly, instead of emails that never get replied to?

Best Use Cases for Swordfish AI:

Use in combination with your existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software or Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Quickly enrich your missing contact data in bulk, just with a few clicks. For Sales, enrich your CRM prospect data. For Recruiting, enrich your ATS candidate application data.

Swordfish AI works great with CRM and ATS platforms such as SalesForce, Hubspot, PipeDrive, Zohoi, Taleo, PCRecruiter, CATSone, Zoho, plus many more.

Swordfish AI is a more accurate and cost-effective alternative vs. competitors such as: Zoominfo, DiscoverOrg, RocketReach, Lusha, Uplead, SignalHire, Seamless.ai, Clearbit, ContactOut, AeroLeads, Voila Norbert, BeenVerified, Spokeo, Intelius, Radaris and many other contact finding tools and platforms.

For use with all popular online social media: Google, Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, StackOverflow, Dribbble, Bing, and others.

Easily enrich or export social media profiles with full contact information (personal and business email addresses, direct dial telephone numbers, cell and mobile numbers). Use with a Google Chrome Extension, or with spreadsheets and bulk import / export tool that works in minutes.

Don't take our word for it, see for yourself.

CONTACT:
Swordfish.ai
John Hefter
Enterprise Sales Executive
703-945-5006‬
contact@swordfish.ai

Schedule a Free Trial or Demo of the Swordfish.ai Platform to See a Reverse Phone Lookup of Facebook, Linkedin, or Twitter:
https://Swordfish.ai/contact

SOURCE: Swordfish AI



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713729/Reverse-Phone-Lookup-Facebook-Linkedin-Twitter-User-Profiles

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • South Africa's Paula Reto holds off Nelly Korda of the U.S. to win CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship. That score lifted her over third round co-leaders Narin An and Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea. Nelly Korda of the United States mounted a late charge but fell a shot short of forcing a playoff with Reto. Reto fired a course-record 9-under 62 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Thursday's first round. Hamilton's Alena Sharp was the low Canadian, tying for 1

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?