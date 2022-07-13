Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market 2022: Development of Advanced Membrane Technology Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, By End-Use, By Filter Module, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Players

Toray Industries Inc.

NX Filtration BV

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Toyobo Co Ltd.

Applied Membranes Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Axeon Water Technologies

Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech)

Mann+Hummel

The Dow Chemical Company

The reverse osmosis membrane market size is expected to reach USD 7.09 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report.

Surging demand for RO membrane in residential applications such as water filtration and wastewater treatment is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding safety of drinking water is also anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



The global reverse osmosis membrane market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the market. The companies are focused on expanding their product portfolio and geographical reach to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2019, Hydranautics launched new CPA5-LD product that can reduce energy consumption by up to 50%.



RO uses no chemicals to treat wastewater, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to other wastewater treatment technologies. Moreover, RO requires less maintenance and offers a higher efficiency of water production than other water treatment methods. The rising awareness about these advantages is expected to fuel the growth of the Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market during the forecast period.



The Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for clean water from municipal, commercial, and industrial end-users. The need for wastewater treatment is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing investment in infrastructure development is projected to create new opportunities for market players over the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights from the Report

Among filter module segments, spiral wound segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to its superior features such as minimal energy consumption, higher efficiency & durability as compared to other filter modules. The spiral wound segment in the reverse osmosis membrane market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Among application segments, wastewater treatment & reuse segment is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization & urbanization, which has resulted in increased demand for wastewater treatment & reuse.

Reverse osmosis membrane market in Asia-Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing awareness about clean drinking water, stringent government regulations for effluent discharge, and rising demand for fresh water from industries.

For this report, the publisher has segmented the global reverse osmosis membrane market based on type, end-use, filter module, application, and region:

Type Outlook

Thin-film Composite Membranes

Cellulose Based Membranes

Others

End-use Outlook

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Municipal

Energy

Food & beverage

Healthcare

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

Filter Module Outlook

Plate and Frame

Tubular

Spiral Wound

Hollow Fiber

Application Outlook

Desalination

Utility Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment & Reuse

Process Water

Others

