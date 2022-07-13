Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market 2022: Development of Advanced Membrane Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, By End-Use, By Filter Module, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Players

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • NX Filtration BV

  • Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

  • Toyobo Co Ltd.

  • Applied Membranes Inc.

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Axeon Water Technologies

  • Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech)

  • Mann+Hummel

  • The Dow Chemical Company

The reverse osmosis membrane market size is expected to reach USD 7.09 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report.

Surging demand for RO membrane in residential applications such as water filtration and wastewater treatment is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding safety of drinking water is also anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The global reverse osmosis membrane market is highly competitive with several key players operating in the market. The companies are focused on expanding their product portfolio and geographical reach to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2019, Hydranautics launched new CPA5-LD product that can reduce energy consumption by up to 50%.

RO uses no chemicals to treat wastewater, making it an environmentally friendly alternative to other wastewater treatment technologies. Moreover, RO requires less maintenance and offers a higher efficiency of water production than other water treatment methods. The rising awareness about these advantages is expected to fuel the growth of the Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market during the forecast period.

The Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for clean water from municipal, commercial, and industrial end-users. The need for wastewater treatment is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing investment in infrastructure development is projected to create new opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

  • Among filter module segments, spiral wound segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to its superior features such as minimal energy consumption, higher efficiency & durability as compared to other filter modules. The spiral wound segment in the reverse osmosis membrane market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

  • Among application segments, wastewater treatment & reuse segment is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid industrialization & urbanization, which has resulted in increased demand for wastewater treatment & reuse.

  • Reverse osmosis membrane market in Asia-Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to register a faster revenue CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing awareness about clean drinking water, stringent government regulations for effluent discharge, and rising demand for fresh water from industries.

For this report, the publisher has segmented the global reverse osmosis membrane market based on type, end-use, filter module, application, and region:
Type Outlook

  • Thin-film Composite Membranes

  • Cellulose Based Membranes

  • Others

End-use Outlook

  • Water & Wastewater Treatment

  • Municipal

  • Energy

  • Food & beverage

  • Healthcare

  • Chemical & Petrochemical

  • Others

Filter Module Outlook

  • Plate and Frame

  • Tubular

  • Spiral Wound

  • Hollow Fiber

Application Outlook

  • Desalination

  • Utility Water Treatment

  • Wastewater Treatment & Reuse

  • Process Water

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing water scarcity
4.2.2.2. Government regulations and increasing demand for clean drinking water
4.2.2.3. Development of advanced membrane technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Membrane fouling and scaling
4.2.3.2. Discharge of dense brine as waste
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Price trend Analysis
4.6. Customer Mapping
4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
4.8. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market By Type Insights & Trends
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Thin-film Composite Membranes
5.3. Cellulose Based Membranes
5.4. Others

Chapter 6. Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market By End-Use Insights & Trends
6.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
6.2. Water & Wastewater Treatment
6.3. Municipal
6.4. Energy
6.5. Food & Beverage
6.6. Healthcare
6.7. Chemical & Petrochemical
6.8. Others

Chapter 7. Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market By Filter Module Insights & Trends
7.1. Filter Module Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
7.2. Plate and Frame
7.3. Tubular
7.4. Spiral Wound
7.5. Hollow Fiber

Chapter 8. Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market By Application Insights & Trends
8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030
8.2. Desalination
8.3. Utility Water Treatment
8.4. Wastewater Treatment & Reuse
8.5. Process Water
8.6. Others

Chapter 9. Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers
10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
10.4. Market positioning
10.5. Strategy Benchmarking
10.6. Vendor Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aj6l82

