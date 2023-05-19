Revere him or revile him, Bryson DeChambeau cannot be ignored

Bryson DeChambeau of The United States plays his tee shot on the par 3, 15th hole during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill - David Cannon/Getty Images

Even Bryson DeChambeau might concede that he has, at times, made himself an easy target for mockery. All those earnest lectures about fulcrums, hinge points, parabolas, coefficients of restitution of the flagstick? They have been enough to exasperate even the most incorrigible golfing obsessives. And yet as he savoured the clubhouse lead at the US PGA, this endlessly confounding figure was within his rights to ask who was laughing now.

As ever with the game’s “mad scientist”, a man who had memorised Homer Kelly’s biomechanical treatise The Golfing Machine by the age of 16, he has taken the scenic route to make his point. Since his triumph in the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot, DeChambeau has squeezed in a career’s worth of extremes, from a Popeye-esque bulking-up regime to an ill-fated description of Augusta as a par-67, not to mention a much-derided defection to LIV Golf and a self-indulgent frat-boy feud with Brooks Koepka. Deify him or detest him, you can never ignore him.

This much was true once more as he plotted his path to a 66 at Oak Hill, a round that belatedly re-established him as a major contender. Noticeably slimmed-down after realising that a diet of endless peanut butter-and-jam sandwiches, washed down with protein shakes, was playing havoc with his health, he unveiled a physique that said much about the wisdom of cutting out refined sugars. Granted, a few traces of the old Bryson remained: even when an interviewer begged him to talk through his day “in plain English”, he still launched into a long spiel about force inputs and the pressure on the ulna bone in his forearm. Except this time, he had the scorecard to back up the babble.

Bryson DeChambeau looks over his shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, June 3, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio - AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The swing looked markedly similar to the one with which he carved up the US Open field three long years ago. The drives also flew a frighteningly long way, just as they did when he pursued his “bomb-and-gorge” strategy, hitting the ball so far that he no longer even cared whether it ended up in deep rough. But there was also change in his demeanour, an ease with which he carried himself after all those tournaments spent perfecting the image of the hard-wired jock. He smiled for the galleries, he looked cheery, and he did not go through any of his usual agonies of measuring every approach shot with geometric precision.

Story continues

He even yelled “fore” on the 17th tee when he hit one errant drive that struck fellow player Kenny Pingman on the elbow. At least he gave fair warning this time: DeChambeau has been castigated in the past for not shouting “fore”, with Bernd Wiesberger describing his failure to do so as “horrendous” and calling for him to be fined. It is hardly the only issue on which he has been censured, with slow play another of his cardinal sins. Koepka sometimes seems to find DeChambeau’s very existence irritating, as seen in that infamous eye-roll at Kiawah Island when his nemesis walked behind him.

DeChambeau regards the hostility with wounded surprise. Whether in his YouTube videos or in his miniature post-round physics lessons, he conveys the impression of a man desperate to be liked. But he now appreciates that he needs to dial down the intensity a little. Gone is the myopic android who would be last to leave the driving range and in his place is, on the surface at least, a more reflective soul.

“As I’ve told you guys before, I’ve struggled with my driving,” DeChambeau said. “You see me out there on the range. That’s something I don’t want to do. I don’t want to be out there all night, but I’ve had to figure out what I did so well before and what made me so successful then.”

Healthier body, healthier mind? From the latest evidence, it would be difficult to disagree. Since taking the peptide test that confirmed that he was allergic to corn, wheat, dairy and just about all the foods he enjoyed, DeChambeau has offered a compelling advert for the virtues of calorie-cutting. Psychologically, he appears – dare one even say it, about a character so mercurial? – more settled.

“I just want to be stable now,” he explained. “I’m tired of changing, trying different things. Yeah, could I hit it a little further, could I try to get a little stronger? Sure. But I’m not going to go full force.” It will be intriguing to see how long this philosophy holds. DeChambeau has often revealed himself to be an addictive personality, throwing himself into his latest passion with such gusto that it works to his detriment. But he looks to be achieving a certain equilibrium at last, recognising that golf is a game too fiendish even for the most mathematical brain to decipher.

“Golf is a weird animal,” he acknowledged. “You can never fully have it. Like Arnold Palmer said, you think you have it one day and then it just leaves the next. I’ve just got to be careful.” Now there is a sentiment that all wizened hackers could applaud. DeChambeau, who has long talked as if descended from some advanced alien species, is becoming almost relatable. At this US PGA, that might just mark his most significant advance of all.