Revenues Working Against Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited's (ASX:IMB) Share Price

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Commercial Services companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 1.7x and even P/S higher than 4x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Intelligent Monitoring Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

The revenue growth achieved at Intelligent Monitoring Group over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think this respectable revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Intelligent Monitoring Group will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Intelligent Monitoring Group?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Intelligent Monitoring Group's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 8.0% last year. Revenue has also lifted 8.8% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 7.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Intelligent Monitoring Group's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What Does Intelligent Monitoring Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Intelligent Monitoring Group revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its low P/S, given they look worse than current industry expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Intelligent Monitoring Group (4 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Intelligent Monitoring Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

