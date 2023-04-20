Revenues Working Against Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BHIC) Share Price

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Machinery industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.4x, Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BHIC) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.6x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad Performed Recently?

For example, consider that Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing revenue performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/S. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 5.0% decrease to the company's top line. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 16% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 14% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad's P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

It's no surprise that Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

