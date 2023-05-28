Revenues Tell The Story For PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY)

When close to half the companies in the Entertainment industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.3x, you may consider PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 4x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

What Does PlaySide Studios' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for PlaySide Studios as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like PlaySide Studios' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 138%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 18% per annum during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 9.1% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why PlaySide Studios is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From PlaySide Studios' P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of PlaySide Studios' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

