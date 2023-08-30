Revenues Tell The Story For Betamek Berhad (KLSE:BETA)

There wouldn't be many who think Betamek Berhad's (KLSE:BETA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Auto Components industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.5x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

See our latest analysis for Betamek Berhad

How Has Betamek Berhad Performed Recently?

Betamek Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the share price, and thus the P/S ratio, from rising. Those who are bullish on Betamek Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Betamek Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Betamek Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Betamek Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 55% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 57% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 16% shows it's about the same on an annualised basis.

With this in consideration, it's clear to see why Betamek Berhad's P/S matches up closely to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on assuming the company will continue keeping a low profile.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Story continues

As we've seen, Betamek Berhad's three-year revenue trends seem to be contributing to its P/S, given they look similar to current industry expectations. Currently, with a past revenue trend that aligns closely wit the industry outlook, shareholders are confident the company's future revenue outlook won't contain any major surprises. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

Plus, you should also learn about these 3 warning signs we've spotted with Betamek Berhad (including 1 which is concerning).

If you're unsure about the strength of Betamek Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.