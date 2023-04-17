Revenues Not Telling The Story For SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

It's not a stretch to say that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:SMHI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Energy Services industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 1x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How SEACOR Marine Holdings Has Been Performing

The revenue growth achieved at SEACOR Marine Holdings over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to only keep up with the broader industry, which has keeping the P/S in line with expectations. Those who are bullish on SEACOR Marine Holdings will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, SEACOR Marine Holdings would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 27% last year. Revenue has also lifted 25% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 19% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that SEACOR Marine Holdings' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From SEACOR Marine Holdings' P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of SEACOR Marine Holdings revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, the probability of a share price decline will become quite substantial, placing shareholders at risk.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for SEACOR Marine Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

