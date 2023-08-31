Revenues Not Telling The Story For Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1x in the Hospitality industry in the United Kingdom, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Safestay plc's (LON:SSTY) P/S ratio of 0.8x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Safestay's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Safestay as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Safestay?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Safestay would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 230% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 5.6% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 8.8% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's curious that Safestay's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of Safestay's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Safestay (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

